Patti LaBelle has a few things to say about her gay Trump-supporting nephew

“Guess what? I didn’t choose my family. I choose my friends. I love Billy. He has a Republican mind. And, guess what? I don’t. But do I hate him for having the mind that he has? No, I can’t.

You give people chances, when sometimes, they don’t even know what they’re doing or why. So I can’t beat him up for the rest of his life. I decided to take the high road with him by letting him know that you make mistakes, but when my name comes in that mistake, that’s a no-no.”

Patti LaBelle speaking to O Magazine about her gay, Trump-supporting nephew.