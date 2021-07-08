Patti LaBelle has some thoughts about Lil Nas X’s gay kiss

“It’s always good to be yourself, let the chips fall. Don’t be afraid and stay in the closet for the rest of your life.

Lil Nas X came out and he kissed a man on the BET Awards and it was what he wanted to do. Does that make him a bad person? No! He did himself. I say keep on doing you.

…I’ve been told I have a big mouth, a loud mouth. That is the voice that God gave me. And that is what I intend to use until I leave this planet. So what I’m saying is that there’s room for everyone.

Some people are threatened by certain people and don’t have to be. Just do you and don’t step on someone’s toes. Please. Just do you, and God will bless you.”Patti LaBelle speaking on SiriusXM’s “The Clay Cane Show” about Lil Nas X’s BET Awards performance.