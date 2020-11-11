Is Patti LaBelle’s son the “gay Black man” behind GOP politician’s mystery tweet?

Confusion and bemusement have raged on Twitter over the last 24 hours over tweets sent out by a former commissioner in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

On November 8, Dean Browning, who lost in this year’s Republican primary race to represent Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, posted a tweet criticizing Joe Biden. He said, “What Trump built in 4 years, Biden will destroy in 4 months.”

Yesterday, another Twitter user responded, saying that it was Obama that had built most of the stuff that Trump takes credit for.

Browning, who is white and been married to his wife for 32 years, responded to this with another tweet saying, confusingly: “I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected — which I never do when democrats are involved.”

Unsurprisingly, Browning’s tweet began to go viral.

Some speculated that Browning perhaps had other Twitter accounts, which he used to post complimentary comments to his own tweets, claiming to be from minority groups. This phenomenon is known as “sock-puppeting.” If so, in this instance, he perhaps forgot to switch accounts before posting.

Browning later deleted the tweet and responded to the growing mystery by clarifying: “Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account — I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower,” he said. “Sorry if context was not clear. Trump received record minority votes & record LGBTQ votes. Many people won’t say it vocally, but do in private.”

If Browning thought this was going to make the confusion go away, he was wrong. Most people simply didn’t believe him, prompting him an hour later to post again, linking to the Twitter user he says messaged him.

That user goes by the name of “Dan Purdy”. Purdy posted a video clip of himself claiming to be the author of the message.

“Donald Trump has never done anything to hurt me either as a gay man or as a black man, nor has he done anything to hurt anybody in the four years since he’s been in office … so what’s the big deal … I sent that message to Dean, Dean accidentally posted it somehow, that’s the end of the story,” Purdy said. “No, he’s not a sock puppet. No, I’m not a bot.”

Twitter users immediately began to respond, asking if Purdy was an actor or had been paid to take credit.

Dan Purdy’s account has now been suspended, but before it was removed, older tweets emerged in which Purdy expressed some misogynistic and plenty of pro-Trump views, including, “black women will be the death of America.”

Internet sleuths soon found out that “Dan Purdy” also goes by other names online. He shares the same profile avatar and photos on Facebook of a Pennsylvania man called Byl Holte (“International man of mystery” according to his Facebook bio this morning). Holte bills himself as an “Anti-feminist TV critic” on Medium.

Byl Holte is short for William Holte, who some say is related to soul legend Patti LaBelle (Holte is her birth surname). Some believe Byl Holte is the son of LaBelle’s late sister, Jaqueline Holte (who died in 1989), making him LaBelle’s nephew. According to some internet sources, LaBelle adopted her late sister’s son and daughter following her death.

There has been no comment from LaBelle about the bizarre tale. Queerty has reached out to Byl Holte to ask him if he is Dan Purdy and of his relationship to LaBelle.

Last night, Browning tweeted: “I see I’m trending with Patti LaBelle tonight. I guess we’ve not gone only viral – but over the rainbow.”

That has prompted over a thousand comments, many mocking the whole situation.

