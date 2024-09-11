Patti LuPone and Madonna (Photo: Shutterstock)

It appears Patti LuPone has still not buried the hatchet with Madonna.

LuPone recently joined Aubrey Plaza for the online show Hot Ones Versus. Both women will soon feature in the Disney+ show Agatha All Along.

Their Hot Ones episode hit the internet yesterday. The format of the show is that celebrities are asked tough questions or given challenges. If they fail or refuse, they have to eat a spicy hot wing. The wings get progressively hotter.

LuPone previously slated Madonna’s acting abilities on an episode of Watch What Happens Live…

Plaza challenged LuPone to “look into the camera and apologize to the pop icon” for calling her a “movie killer” who “can’t act her way out of a paper bag”.

LuPone declined, instead opting to eat the hottest food item on offer: the infamous “death wing”.

Watch below.

patti lupone eating a death wing instead of apologizing to madonna 😭 pic.twitter.com/HTDoD8DOAD — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) September 10, 2024

“I’ve seen her on stage and I saw her in a movie and I went, ‘Um, okay,'” LuPone told Plaza. “There’s just some things some people can’t do, and you just gotta admit you can’t do it, that’s all. Or don’t even try it! Everybody can’t do everything.

“Like Kim f—ing Kardashian. Can we go there? Or shall I eat another wing?” she added.

“Bitter”

Online, some people found LuPone’s response hilarious. Others — possibly Madonna fans — slammed her. Many think LuPone’s animosity goes back to Madonna winning the role of Evita Peron in the movie version of Evita.

shes a bully, bitter and jealous. if madonna ever did anything like this toward another female peer, people would trash her for YEARS — Sagarra Jo (@sagarrajo) September 10, 2024

She of all people has no business calling ANYONE a “movie killer.” It is not Madonna’s fault EVITA came together when Patti was far too old – Madonna just barely made it in time. And it is a great film and performance. — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) September 10, 2024

I don't know why she would apologize. She meant it. It wasn't the first time she dragged Madonna. That's what bitterness and envy will do. — Björksdóttir (@vocal_ism) September 10, 2024

If Madonna heard about LuPone’s comments, she did not publicly respond.

Or did she?

The Material Girl appeared on the front row last night for the Luar catwalk show at New York Fashion Week. She sat next to Ice Spice.

Ice Spice and Madonna sitting next to each other at NYFW tonight! pic.twitter.com/cWKTdShrgF — 🏁 (@concertleaks) September 11, 2024

Afterward, Madonna posted a video to TikTok of herself being driven to or from the show. She used a BIA song (“Whole Lotta Money”) as the soundtrack. Some wondered if it was a message back at LuPone.

The lyrics are, “I don’t hang with jealous b-tches, that’s a weak disease. Hoe don’t run up, if you broke and in my business, thеn just shut up.”

🚨 Madonna responded to Patti Lupone with a tiktok and she devoured it. Queen. pic.twitter.com/SX6RjRD8gq — MDNA (@TheQueenOfPopm) September 11, 2024

Patti LuPone does not hold back

LuPone has a reputation for having a fiery tongue. This sometimes extends to audience members. In 2022, she made headlines for scolding an audience member for not wearing a mask (as required at the time).

In fact, an AI Patti LuPone generator even trades on Miss LuPone’s no-BS reputation, as this TikTok video posted yesterday reveals.

You can watch the whole episode of Hot Ones Versus below.