Patti LuPone just spilled even more tea and once again it’s absolutely scalding

Patti LuPone has never been one to keep her opinions to herself, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The Broadway legend has dropped her latest truth bomb on… Broadway itself, and there’s a lot to unpack. So, let’s get started.

First things first, a bit of context…

Is Patti LuPone retiring?

The three-time Tony Award winner sent shockwaves through the theater district when she announced on Twitter that she’s giving up her Actor’s Equity card after 50 years of membership and 30 Broadway roles under her belt.

In related theater drama, Hadestown star Lillias White had a major “oops” moment last Wednesday when she twice chastised a theatergoer she believed was using a recording device during a performance. It turned out that the audience member was hard of hearing and actually using a theater-issued captioning device. Oops! Also, awkward!

Many compared it to LuPone’s highly-publicized rebuke of an audience member who refused to follow masking requirements in May of this year.

Judging by LuPone’s tweet this week, she has not appreciated her name being brought up.

“Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about,” she wrote. “Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out.”

Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out. — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) October 17, 2022

That led many to naturally think she was exiting stage left for good, but as she recently explained to Variety, “I just gave up my equity card, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t perform on-stage. It’s 50 years that I’ve been a member of Actors Equity, and I think I need a break from the stage.”

Without union membership, she’s still allowed to take guest appearances, but not starring roles, on stage. And we imagine she’d be welcomed back in with open arms should she ever wish to rejoin.

But don’t expect it to happen any time soon

LuPone may have prompted folks to “figure it out” on their own, but she’s since made her position on the current state of Broadway quite clear.

“Broadway has also changed considerably,” she told Variety. “I think we’ve spent — not we, but whoever’s in charge of, whatever — has actively dumbed down the audience. And so the attention span of the majority of the audience, I think, is much less than it was in the past, and I don’t think plays are going to have long lives on Broadway — I feel as though it’s turning into Disneyland, a circus and Las Vegas.”

“There’s still very intelligent audiences that support the theater, but the ticket price is outrageous,” the star continued. “There’s so many obstacles that prevent theater from being the tool it should be in society, which is an education.”

In other words: While she’s taking a break from the stage, don’t expect to see her catching a matinee of Aladdin, either.

This isn’t her first gripe with with Broadway… or one composer, specifically

Reflecting on her luminous stage career with the New York Times in 2019, LuPone discussed her role as Eva Perón in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s monster hit Evita.

While she praised the show as “the best thing he and Tim Rice did,” it was only because, as she put it, “the rest of it is schmaltz.”

Speaking directly of Webber, she didn’t mince words calling him “a jerk,” adding, “He’s a sad sack. He is the definition of sad sack.”

She had some choice words for Madonna’s film interpretation of the role as well… while simultaneously admitting she never actually saw the picture.

And while she admittedly asked “What the hell is this song about?” after hearing the iconic “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” for the first time, LuPone proved she can still slay the track at the 2018 Grammy Awards in a performance that sent Gay Twitter™ spinning.

So where can you expect to see her?

Though she may be mostly known as a Broadway icon, LuPone has a dizzying list of film and television credits to her name. Just yesterday, Netflix released the fantasy film The School for Good and Evil, in which she plays “Mrs. Deauville,” a bookshop owner. And in 2023 she’ll appear in Disappointment Blvd., a comedy horror film written, directed, and produced by Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar).

And if you’re a fan of Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story, you’ll be seeing her very shortly. LuPone plays a character named “Kathy” in the newest installment of the series, American Horror Story: NYC. The show premiered on October 19 and promises to be the “gayest season yet.” Work!

