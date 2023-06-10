Patti’s tantrum, shirtless NPH, & Jinkx’s showstopper: 10 wild & queer Broadway moments of the season

(l-r) Patti LuPone, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jinkx Monsoon

It might be hard to top last season’s big reveal in the revival of Take Me Out, which offered an up-close (and wet) look at Jesse Williams and the fictional baseball team in Richard Greenberg’s Tony-winning play. Fans were so excited that the production returned for an encore run. But the 2022-23 Broadway season also saw plenty of new plays and musicals.

Some of our favorite queer talent returned to the stage, and while Raoul from The Phantom of the Opera sang “Why Have You Brought Me Here?” for the last time when the show closed after nearly 14,000 performances, we wondered the same thing while sitting through some of the season’s biggest flops.

With the Tony Awards on Sunday, Queerty counts down ten of our favorite Broadway moments while already looking ahead to next season’s first big musical — Once Upon a One More Time (inspired by the music of Britney Spears), which opens on June 22.