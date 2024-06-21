TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

BEFORE GAGA: Madonna and Cyndi Lauper had a contentious relationship in the ’80s and now the “She Bop” singer is opening up about their “sad” rivalry. [Read more]

FOOT IN MOUTH: Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer broke his silence on the wild cannibal controversy & abuse allegations that derailed his career. [Read more]

FUZZY FEVER: Here are 17 times Gus Kenworthy’s hairy chest had everyone completely hypnotized [See all the pics]

WHERE’S MELANIA: Once again, Melania dissed her disgraced husband in a very, very big way on a very, very big day. [Read more]

FEEL THE GLEE: Jonathan Groff gave the most amazing, emotional Tony Awards acceptance speech & had everyone in tears. [Read more]

THANK YOU FOR SERVING: 20-year-old US Navy sailor Christian Sandoval went viral after walking his ship’s deck like a fashion catwalk to Madonna’s “Vogue.”

FLAUNT IT IF YOU GOT IT: Paul Mescal’s short shorts & Matt Bomer’s bicep flex were just some of the highlight at Milan Fashion Week. [Read more and see all the pics]

BROTHER FROM ANOTHER MOTHER: Did you know Pete Buttigieg has a doppelgänger & he just won the NBA championship? [Read more]

QUEER RENOVATION: Gay entrepreneur Robert Hartwell turned this plantation-style house into his dream home in the trailer for his new Max show Breaking New Ground.

PINK PONY CLUB: New pop girlie Chappell Roan celebrated Pride by partying with Drag Race star Kandy Muse & igniting Muppet conspiracies. [Read more]

MILK MONEY: Jonathan Bailey turned that milky oral scene from Fellow Travelers into a way to raise cash for gay charities. [Read & see more]

LGBTQ+ HEROES: Peppermint, Paula Pell, Cody Rigsby & more icons gathered for Queerty’s Pride50 celebration. [See all the photos below]

