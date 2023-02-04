instastuds

Pearl’s pump, Jonah Wheeler’s pits, & Omar Ayuso’s steam room selfie

By · 8 comments

This week a Real Friends Of WeHo star cried foul, George Santos flirted with Christian Walker, and Nick Offerman wrote the foreword for a gay bear erotic photography book. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Pearl pumped up.

 

A post shared by Pearl (@pearliaison)

Isaac Cole Powell walked across a river.

 

A post shared by Isaac Cole Powell (@isaaccolepowell)

Jai Rodriguez showed tongue.

 

A post shared by ☆ ℝℝℤ☆ (@jairodriguez)

Skyh Black wore red.

 

A post shared by Skyh Black (@skyhblack)

Adam Peaty glistened.

 

A post shared by Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty)

Jonah Wheeler worked from Puerto Vallarta.

 

A post shared by Jonah Wheeler (@showoffjonah)

Andres Castro took a dip.

Dominic Fikis fell in the fitting room.

 

A post shared by Dominic Fikis (@dominicfikis)

Kyle Kothari and Ben Cutmore met at the pool.

 

A post shared by Kyle Kothari (@kylekothari)

Elliott Norris sat back.

 

A post shared by Elliott Norris (@elliottnorris)

Garrett Swann checked in.

 

A post shared by Garrett Swann (@thegarrettswann)

Denevin Miranda dressed for Speedo season.

 

A post shared by Denevin Miranda (@chefdenevin)

Jim Newman claimed a locker.

 

A post shared by Jim Newman (@jimnewmannyc)

Maluma teased a new album.

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Jackson O’Doherty prepared for battle.

 

A post shared by Jackson O’Doherty (@itsjackson)

Sterling Walker hiked his shirt.

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Justus Pickett took a nap.

 

A post shared by Justus Pickett (@justuspickett)

Omar Ayuso steamed up the restroom.

 

A post shared by omar (@omarayuso)

Simu Liu dressed for the red carpet.

 

A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

And Bruno Baba pigged out.

 

A post shared by Bruno Baba (@brunobaba11)