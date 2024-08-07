Pedro Pascal on his drag debut, why Adam Rippon deserves a medal & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Culture Catch-Up

DADDY/MOTHER: In a profile on SNL‘s Marcello Hernández, Pedro Pascal reveals he really wanted to work with the rising star and that he was the one to pitch the sketch where he gets in drag to play a disapproving Latino mother. [Variety]

MIDWEST PRINCESSES: The Harris/Walz 2024 campaign’s piping-hot merch drop features a camo ball-cap with the candidates’ names in a bright orange font… which looks an awful lot like hats newly minted pop star Chappell Roan is selling—even Roan thinks so! [INTO]

TEENAGE NIGHTMARE: Southern Gothic horror Ganymede—about a closeted high school wrestler with (literal) demons in his closet—is now available on Prime Video, and Queerty‘s got an exclusive sneak-peek clip which proves it’s not all scares. There’s some romance, too, as seen in this emotional scene between stars Jordan Doww & Pablo Castelblanco.

GO TELL IT ON THE MOUNTAIN: Last Friday, Queerty launched a new partnership with Native Son, the platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of Black gay/queer man, and they kicked things off with a tribute to the late, great, trailblazing writer James Baldwin on what would have been his 100th birthday. [Queerty]

OH SCHITT!: From Emmy winners to Emmy hosts? The father-son duo of Eugene and Dan Levy are reportedly in talks to co-host the awards show for TV’s biggest night this September, just four years after sweeping the Comedy categories with Schitt’s Creek‘s final season. [Deadline]

QUEERTY QUERY: If you grew up in the ’90s, chances are you know how to type thanks to the Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing software—but who was Mavis? Was she even real? In the Sundance-approved documentary Seeking Mavis Beacon, two “DIY investigators” Jazmin Jones & Olivia McKayla Ross search for answers, examining the complexities of the true-crime genre through the Black, queer-femme lens in the process.

MON DIEU!: French drag queen Nicky Doll is ready for a little tête-à-tête with Laurence Fox! After the right-wing pundit called her a “pedo” for her performance in the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, the Drag Race France host is lawyering up and taking legal action against him. [EW]

STAR TURN: Ahead of her “scream queen” debut in the horror Cuckoo, Hunter Schafer is opening up about stepping into the spotlight as a trans actress and dreaming about where she wants her career to go next—with a Luca Guadagnino-directed movie at the top of her wishlist. [Vogue]

EVERY GAY’S GREATEST FEAR: The 20th annual HollyShorts short film festival kicks off tomorrow in LA, and a real standout of the lineup is wickedly funny and utterly freaky RAT! (screening Friday 8/9) from emerging writer/director/star Neal Mulani. It’s about a music journalist who gets stalked by stans after he accuses their favorite pop star of queerbaiting, so it’ll definitely strike a nerve if you’ve been online at all lately! [HollyShorts]

WHERE IN THE WORLD?: Adam Rippon may not be competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but he still deserves a medal for his spirited coverage of the summer games, which he manages to do… all the way from Connecticut? [OutSports]

A TRUE JUDY: A recent viral clip reminds us that, not only was Elizabeth Taylor an incredibly vital activist and advocate for the community during the AIDS crisis, but she also was clearly walking the walk—just listen to the way she says “b*tch” and tell us she wasn’t queening out with the gays on the regular. [INTO]

THIGH GUY: GQ’s new trend piece on short shorts features the hunky Brandon Flynn, who shares why he loves showing off a little (or a lot of) leg, and reveals he’s working on a wild new film project about a couple of rent boys who get caught up in an underground organ harvesting operation. [Queerty]