Well, they’re at it again: Everyone’s favorite “dads” Pedro Pascal and Russell Tovey went on another hot date this week, and the photo proof has stopped gays in their tracks.

Good luck getting anything else done today once you’ve laid your eyes on these two hunky pals getting cozy at *checks notes* The Pet Shops Boys concert at the Royal Opera House in London? A.k.a. the iconic British synth-pop duo who just released their queerest album ever??

Can it get any gayer than that???

The photo was originally shared to Tovey’s Instagram story, where he added the text “date night with this one,” tagging The Last Of Us star along with The Pet Shop Boys. We don’t know who snapped the pic, but whoever they are… they’re very, very lucky.

Then, Tovey deemed it grid-worthy, posting to his feed with the caption “your dads,” clearly winking to all of the online gays who’ve been referring to both he and Pascal as “daddy” over the years.

Pascal shared the post to his story, too. It must’ve been a night to remember, eh guys?

Honestly, we’re sure it was! The legendary Pet Shop Boys—out vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe—have spent the better part of 2024 touring in support of the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough hit “West End Girls” and their recent 15th studio album Nonetheless, which Tennant himself has dubbed “their queer album.”

The grand finale of the duo’s tour has been their string of sold-out shows at the iconic Royal Opera House (they were apparently the first electronic act to ever play the venue back in 2016!), and of course Tovey couldn’t miss. The British actor is both fan and friend to The Pet Shop Boys, having appeared in their Andrew Haigh-directed music video for “Loneliness” earlier this year.

As for Pascal, well, the A-lister’s in London for his new Marvel gig, which he recently revealed in another selfie that set a different corner of the internet ablaze: It’s a shot of him with the rest of his chosen superhero family, The Fantastic Four, including Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

It seems he couldn’t resist taking the night off to dance the night away with his old buddy Tovey; the two go way back. In fact, it was last summer that the pair attempted to go on a hot date to a Pedro Pascal-themed art exhibit in Southern England—yes, really!—but were thwarted by those pesky museum hours. It was closed when they arrived!

Anyway, once the new photo of the two at the Pet Shop Boys show made its way to the social platform formerly known as Twitter, the gays lost their damn minds, posting their deepest, darkest thoughts—the majority of which we probably can’t share here. But the reactions we can share here are pretty funny.

Take a look:

And the dutiful Pedro Pascal stan accounts are hard at work, letting us know that there were yet more photos taken of these two at the show, alongside more friends (and presumably the photographer of the main photo in question).

By the way, if anyone can help us figure out what’s on Pascal’s shirt, we would be most grateful!

As others have pointed out, Pascal has a… we’ll call it a habit of hanging out with famous gays. And, you know what? We just think that’s really neat! Good for him!

As we now know, he famously auditioned for a role on HBO’s Looking back in the day, and in addition to Tovey, has also been spotted with Murray Bartlett (the two also both appeared in The Last Of Us, of course). Then there’s Andrew Scott, Colman Domingo, model Jon Kortajarena, and pop star Omar Apollo, too. Actually, those two get along so well that Apollo had Pascal contribute a spoken-word feature on his latest album, God Said No.

All we have to say is… we love friendship! 🥰

Russell Tovey can currently be seen in Norwegian series The Fortress, now streaming on Viaplay, and will next appear in the period piece gay romance Plainclothes. He was also just announced as one of the stars of The War Between The Land And The Sea, a Doctor Who spin-off miniseries coming to Disney+.

And, on the immediate horizon, Pedro Pascal’s got *deep breath* epic sequel Gladiator II, a voice role in the buzzy Dreamworks animated feature The Wild Robot, the second season of The Last Of Us, a new love-triangle drama from Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song, a Mandalorian movie, and the aforementioned Fantastic Four.

So, we’re just glad he’s getting those date nights in when he can—he’s a busy, busy man!