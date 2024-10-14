It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

MEA CULPA: Joel Kim Booster issued a deep apology two weeks after publicly slamming Real Housewives of OC star Shannon Beador over her alleged mistreatment of crew members while filming their upcoming Peacock dating series Love Hotel. [The Hollywood Reporter]

SHELDON HAS LEFT THE BUILDING: Five years after Big Bang Theory went off the air, Jim Parsons disclosed why he’s not interested in a reboot of the series. [People]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

DEFYING GRAVITY: Ahead of the film’s release in November, Bowen Yang teased a gay Wicked moment with Jonathan Bailey. [INTO]

SEXIEST MAN ALIVE?: On November 12, People will reveal its 2024 Sexiest Man Alive and it’s a good time to remind that after being snubbed last year for Patrick Dempsey – and especially because in 40 years they’ve never had someone of Latin ethnicity – it’s Pedro Pascal’s time! Here’s the 49-year-old hunk serving it at the BFI London Film Festival this weekend in a plunging custom Zegna suit.

ON THE FLOOR: Peloton fitness star Cody Rigsby spilled tea on Jennifer Lopez and claimed that he left the dance world early in his career because of the way her team – and not specifically J.Lo – treated him during his days as her backup dancer. [OK Magazine]

SHOTS FIRED: After getting hit with flying debris while covering Milton’s arrival in Florida last week, Anderson Cooper has announced whether he’ll be back to party host New Year’s Eve with Andy Cohen on CNN. [E! News]

TEAM LGBTQ: The NFL donated $100,000 to honor gay player for National Coming Out Day. [Outsports]

IT’S GIVING SHIRTLESS: Shawn Mendes took a slew of photos sans shirts in a cover shoot for the new issue of Interview Magazine where he chats with John Mayer about his new music & career evolution.

CALLING SPADE A SPADE: The ’90s were a different time! David Spade has opened up how many fans believe all of his Saturday Night Live characters were gay. What say you, Gap Girls?? [Entertainment Weekly]

D*CK IN A BOX: Oscar winner J.K. Simmons was shocked to find out he’d have to wear a prosthetic member to play Milton Berle in the new SNL biopic Saturday Night, but not as surprised when a mishap led the silicone apparatus to fall out and “slap” the floor. [Variety]

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Latin trans fashionistas are set to work the runway & push boundaries in a history-making fundraiser. [LGBTQ Nation]

FEEL OLD YET: In honor of today being the 21st anniversary of the release of Britney Spears and Madonna‘s 2003 bop “Me Against the Music”, revisit the music video featuring the pop divas playing cat-and-mouse and teasing their VMAs kiss that occurred two months earlier. What were you doing 21 years ago???!!!

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.