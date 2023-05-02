Pedro Pascal’s legs, Lil Nas X’s silver speedo, & 21 other fearless fits from the 2023 Met Gala

The 2023
Hunger Games Met Gala did not disappoint.
This year, fashion’s biggest night honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld as the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City launched an exhibit of his work entitled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”
Under the watchful eye of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, guests were instructed to dress “in honor of Karl.” While that may seem open to interpretation, celebrities work hard to not get it wrong and risk being blackballed by the Prada-wearing Devil herself, Wintour.
Among the standouts were Pedro Pascal flashing his gams, Lil Nas X barely dressed in head-to-toe glittery silver body paint, and Jeremy Pope in a show-stopping 30-foot-long cape emblazoned with an image of Lagerfeld’s likeness.
There was also some cat cosplay to honor Lagerfeld’s beloved kitty Choupette with Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and Jared Leto each bringing their feline fierceness to the ball.
And while usual attendees like Madonna, Beyonce, and Gaga were among the no-shows, divas in attendance included Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and our reigning Met Mother, Rihanna.
Click through to see all the wild fashions from the 2023 Met Gala:
Pedro Pascal
Introducing Daddy Long Legs. He brought the Met Gala to its knees by flashing his.
Lil Nas X
Mutant. Superhero. Swimsuit model. King!
Jeremy Pope
Putting RiRi on notice that there’s a new Met ball drama queen up in this house.
Janelle Monae
Attention Fire Island/P-Town/Palm Springs/South Beach gays: Your pool party caftan prance just got served.
Harvey Guillén
Your Aunt Barbara’s Chanel suit could never!
Tom Ford
An ageless classic. The look and him!
Bella Ramsey
Gen Z sent their rep and understood the assignment.
Ben Platt
Come thru Evan Hansen with the snatched waist!
Ariana DeBose
She came in a limo, but her jacket took the downtown 6 train to the Met.
Keke Palmer
She’s out here out J.Lo-ing J.Lo! Hustlers foreva!
Cara Delevingne
Teaching the children as only a former Lagerfeld muse could.
Doja Cat
Styling by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Jared Leto
It’s giving grab them by the pussy.
Manu Ríos
We thought it wasn’t humanly possible for him to get any hotter, and then he put on those gloves!
Jennifer Lopez
It’s just another casual Monday in May for Jennifer Lynn Lopez Noa Judd Anthony Affleck.
Salma Hayek
The dancing emoji woman … but make it sickening!!!
Penelope Cruz
How can you not fall in love with La Cruz’s romantic ethereal ball gown? Exquisite.
Dua Lipa
The Disney princess we need and deserve.
Rihanna
She cleaned up the red carpet in this Scrubbing Bubbles™ eleganza.
17 Comments
correctio
why would you slander Kristen Stewart by association with H*rry St*les?
gothvixen
Scraggy is the most appropriate adjective for her; even Chanel couture looks cheap and common when she wears it. She’s a dreadful one-dimensional actor too.
Fahd
Several great looks. Jared Leto and Manu Rios (thin is good) both looked great, and I dont’ know how he does it, but that Pedro Pascal is everywhere. The Spanish Telediario today included him along with Penelope Cruz in reporting on the Gala.
ZzBomb
Loving the lewks at this Met Gala! But Tom Ford, does he ever step outside his comfort zone? Like even once?
abfab
google images…….. tom ford shirtless
MidCenturyQueen
TOM BORED.
ShiningSex
Tom hasn’t been relevant since the late 90s.
Rambeaux
Missed seeing Beyonce. She always dazzles.
However, this year Lil Nas X took that honor. He is a real showman!
Madonna couldn’t find a gown that makes her face look thinner.
jcool
lil nas x vpl is everything i needed today
MidCenturyQueen
Karl barely tolerated women. He only liked starving models, and did not like curvy women. Lizzo was there in an inspired Karl look, showing curves and eating a piece of chicken. Perfect.
abfab
And you are YOU wearing? Most GAY designers barely tolerate women. Hello!
Just.my.opinion
There are exceptions, of course, but for the most part, “trashy” is the best way to describe most of these people/looks.
ShiningSex
You do know what the Met Gala is all about? Pushing the envelope. Dressing boring is not welcome at the Met Gala.
ShiningSex
Pedro looks great in Valentino.
The complaints that idiots give on how people dress for the Met Gala is stupid. They’re supposed to be more outrageous than other red carpet events. That’s the point of the Met Gala is to push the envelope. If you wear a tux or just an evening dress, you are bore.
Steve9999
@Shining Sex unlike you, who’s NEVER ben relevant.
Man About Town
Pedro Pascal continues to look like Johnny Depp on steroids, Penelope Cruz is dressed as a bride at a wedding in a Roman church, and how exactly does Kim Petras wear those shoes without breaking her neck?!
G-Man
Is it just me or is Qweerty seem a little obsessed with Pedro Pascal? LOL