Pedro Pascal’s legs, Lil Nas X’s silver speedo, & 21 other fearless fits from the 2023 Met Gala

Pedro Pascal, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Kim Petras at the Met Gala

The 2023 Hunger Games Met Gala did not disappoint.

This year, fashion’s biggest night honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld as the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City launched an exhibit of his work entitled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Under the watchful eye of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, guests were instructed to dress “in honor of Karl.” While that may seem open to interpretation, celebrities work hard to not get it wrong and risk being blackballed by the Prada-wearing Devil herself, Wintour.

Among the standouts were Pedro Pascal flashing his gams, Lil Nas X barely dressed in head-to-toe glittery silver body paint, and Jeremy Pope in a show-stopping 30-foot-long cape emblazoned with an image of Lagerfeld’s likeness.

There was also some cat cosplay to honor Lagerfeld’s beloved kitty Choupette with Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and Jared Leto each bringing their feline fierceness to the ball.

And while usual attendees like Madonna, Beyonce, and Gaga were among the no-shows, divas in attendance included Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and our reigning Met Mother, Rihanna.

Click through to see all the wild fashions from the 2023 Met Gala:

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal at the Met Gala

Introducing Daddy Long Legs. He brought the Met Gala to its knees by flashing his.

Lil Nas X

LIl Nas X at the Met Gala

Mutant. Superhero. Swimsuit model. King!

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope at the Met Gala

Putting RiRi on notice that there’s a new Met ball drama queen up in this house.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae at the Met Gala

Attention Fire Island/P-Town/Palm Springs/South Beach gays: Your pool party caftan prance just got served.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras at the Met Gala

Bedding and electrical tape and KISS boots, oh my!

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart at the Met Gala

Category is: Harry Styles realness.

Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillen at the MEt Gala

Your Aunt Barbara’s Chanel suit could never!

Tom Ford

Tom Ford at the Met Gala

An ageless classic. The look and him!

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey at the MEt Gala

Gen Z sent their rep and understood the assignment.

Ben Platt

Ben Platt at the Met Gala

Come thru Evan Hansen with the snatched waist!

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose at the Met Gala

She came in a limo, but her jacket took the downtown 6 train to the Met.

Keke Palmer

She’s out here out J.Lo-ing J.Lo! Hustlers foreva!

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala

Teaching the children as only a former Lagerfeld muse could.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat at the Met Gala

Styling by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto at the Met Gala

It’s giving grab them by the pussy.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny at the Met gala

Sorry JT, but Papi is bringing sexyBACK.

Maluma

Maluma at the Met Gala

We support Maluma’s right to bare arms!

Manu Ríos

Manu Rios at the Met Gala

We thought it wasn’t humanly possible for him to get any hotter, and then he put on those gloves!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala

It’s just another casual Monday in May for Jennifer Lynn Lopez Noa Judd Anthony Affleck.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek at the Met Gala

The dancing emoji woman … but make it sickening!!!

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz at the Met Gala

How can you not fall in love with La Cruz’s romantic ethereal ball gown? Exquisite.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa at the Met Gala

The Disney princess we need and deserve.

Rihanna

Rihanna at the Met Gala

She cleaned up the red carpet in this Scrubbing Bubbles™ eleganza.

