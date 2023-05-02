Pedro Pascal’s legs, Lil Nas X’s silver speedo, & 21 other fearless fits from the 2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Hunger Games Met Gala did not disappoint.

This year, fashion’s biggest night honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld as the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City launched an exhibit of his work entitled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Under the watchful eye of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, guests were instructed to dress “in honor of Karl.” While that may seem open to interpretation, celebrities work hard to not get it wrong and risk being blackballed by the Prada-wearing Devil herself, Wintour.

Among the standouts were Pedro Pascal flashing his gams, Lil Nas X barely dressed in head-to-toe glittery silver body paint, and Jeremy Pope in a show-stopping 30-foot-long cape emblazoned with an image of Lagerfeld’s likeness.

There was also some cat cosplay to honor Lagerfeld’s beloved kitty Choupette with Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and Jared Leto each bringing their feline fierceness to the ball.

And while usual attendees like Madonna, Beyonce, and Gaga were among the no-shows, divas in attendance included Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and our reigning Met Mother, Rihanna.

Click through to see all the wild fashions from the 2023 Met Gala: