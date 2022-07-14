Penn Badgley shares the awkward note he received during one of his self-pleasuring scenes in ‘You’

Netflix’s stalker drama You is probably one of the most psychologically complex shows on TV right now, specifically because it forces us to confront one very dark question: What happens when you find a creepy killer to be very, very hot?

Yes, the former Lifetime series made quite the casting coup when it nabbed Gossip Girl‘s Penn Badgley for the lead role of Joe Goldberg, an obsessive serial murderer who compulsively stalks the women he develops crushes on. Again, creepy!

The problem here is that Badgley—in real life—is one sexy man. So much so that many of You‘s fans have found themselves developing a nasty habit of crushing on Joe, the killer, by extension. It’s all very complicated, especially for the actor who has struggled with the concept of playing a dangerous, detestable human while being a total TV hunk.

Recently, on Podcrushed (the Stitcher podcast where the actor reads and discusses fans’ middle school stories), Badgley opened up about the challenge of walking that fine line while filming You‘s many intimate moments. The sex scenes are one thing, but where he really struggles? Masturbation.

“I’ve now done it so many times on camera,” the Easy A star shared. “It’s a strange—you don’t think it’s going to be that big of a deal, and then you discover [you’re] in front of a crew of people with a camera on your face, knowing that in all likelihood, millions of people are going to see this.”

Without another actor to work with, to play off of, one can imagine those scenes feel very strange—just miming self pleasure in front of your co-workers. “I have to say, sometimes those scenes are harder than with a person because it’s just like, ‘Alright, this is what I’m doing,'” Badgley admitted with a laugh.

As if that weren’t difficult enough, that’s also when You‘s central conflict comes into play: Is this supposed to be a sexy moment, or…?

“I’ve always gotten the note to make it less creepy,” Badgley said. “They say like, ‘Close your eyes or go faster or go slower.’ I’m like, ‘What? This man is f*cking murdering people, and he’s masturbating in the street. You’re saying I’m making it creepy? How is it I’m the one making it creepy?’”

He even revealed that episode director Lee Toland Krieger once instructed him to close his eyes while acting out a masturbation scene—to make it less off-putting. Badgley laughed, “I’m like, ‘That’s the f*cking … that’s the point!'”

Therein lies the double-edged sword of being a gorgeous actor on a hit show that happens to be about a murderous psychopath: How do you downplay the inherent sexiness? As long as You‘s streaming (there is a fourth season on the way), people are going to be thirsting after Joe Goldberg, and that’s something Badgley’s just going to have to come to terms with.

“Every one of my greatest fears and hopes for people’s engagement [with You] came to be fulfilled,” Badgley previously told Vice. “There were the reactions of overlooking all of Joe’s faults, which is the whole point of the show, and just being really into him. … It was both gratifying and troubling.”

Well, not that Badgley asked for our advice, but did he ever think about… being less sexy? Just a suggestion!