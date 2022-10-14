People can’t get enough of Nancy Pelosi biting into a meat stick and saying she wants to punch Trump out

Everyone is crushing on Nancy Pelosi today after the January 6 committee played seven minutes of never-before-seen footage of her remaining cool as a cucumber while taking charge during the deadly Capitol attack.

The dramatic recording was captured by Pelosi’s daughter, journalist and filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, who happened to be at the Capitol that day recording a documentary for HBO.

The AP reports:

The recordings offer a rare glimpse into the real-time reactions of the most powerful members of Congress as they scrambled to drum up support from all parts of the government, including from agencies seemingly ill prepared for the chaos, and vented anger over a president whose conduct they felt had endangered their lives. In the videos, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer negotiate with governors and defense officials to try to get the National Guard to the Capitol as police were being brutally beaten outside the building. The deployment of the Guard was delayed for hours as Trump stood by and did little to stop the violence of his supporters.

Take 7 minutes to watch House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and others respond to the Capitol insurrection in previously unseen footage. pic.twitter.com/qFDdLSuMmM — The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2022

After yesterday’s hearing, which ended with the committee announcing it was subpoenaing ex-president Donald Trump, CNN broadcasted additional clips on Anderson Cooper‘s AC360.

Several snippets have been going viral all over social media today, including this one of a fired up Pelosi saying she wanted to punch Trump out for what he had done:

Nancy Pelosi is a boss ? It’s even better up close. I could watch this all night long on loop. pic.twitter.com/gyy1itjvtW — Christopher Webb??VOTE (@cwebbonline) October 14, 2022

And this one of her ripping into a beef stick with her teeth while on the phone with Mike Pence (a girl’s gotta eat!):

Nancy Pelosi upwrapping a meat stick with one hand and her teeth and eating it while on the phone with VP Mike Pence on January 6th… iconic pic.twitter.com/F9e8htwlbr — breton (@bretoncousins) October 14, 2022

Say what you want about the 82-year-old Speaker of the House, but there’s no denying she handled things like a total boss that day.

Now, some tweets…

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a boss, a badass, a national treasure. Who’s with me? — dylan (@dylanmsmitty) October 13, 2022

Nancy Pelosi wasn’t hysterical or emotional during Jan. 6. She was cool and collected, determined to save our democracy. No plates or ketchup hurled. Strong, wise women leaders. We need more of them in the U.S. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 14, 2022

Nancy Pelosi had 5 children in something like 7 years and that's all I can think about when I see her being calm under literal siege. — Natalie Jennings (@nataliejennings) October 14, 2022

Nancy Pelosi is not only invited to the cookout, everybody better bring her a damn plate with the best food on it. And we will do the Electric Slide in her honor. Nancy is my damn hero. — Sons of Killmonger & Disciple of Dark Brandon (@2Strong2Silence) October 13, 2022

Leadership is the difference. pic.twitter.com/a3eOv8lQ28 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 13, 2022

Nancy Pelosi has balls of steel. — ???™?????????? (@Lady_Star_Gem) October 13, 2022

Welp… that 5-minute montage the Jan 6 committee just played leads me to the conclusion that America did have a president on January 6th. Her name was Nancy Pelosi. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ? (@JoyAnnReid) October 13, 2022

All those Republicans who vilified Nancy Pelosi probably owe their lives to her. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 13, 2022

Nancy Pelosi is basically a special ops grandma — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) October 13, 2022

