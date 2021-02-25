People are deeply divided over the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ vibes in Pixar’s new animated film ‘Luca’

Call Me By Your Name was trending on Twitter this morning after Pixar released the trailer for its new film Luca and people started calling it the animated version of the 2017 film starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.

The similarities between the two films are striking, to say the least.

Like Call Me By Your Name, Luca is set in a charming seaside town on the Italian Riviera and is a coming-of-age story about a young boy experiencing a transformative summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides with his new BFF.

Director Enrico Casarosa has called the animated film a “deeply personal story for me.”

“Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story,” he said in a recent interview. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about its similarities to Call Me By Your Name…

the animated version of ‘call me by your name’ is here pic.twitter.com/VJx3xzxTWl — altmeandsome (@altmeandsome) February 25, 2021

Guy who has only seen CMBYN, watching his second lgbt movie: Getting a lot of 'Call Me By Your Name' vibes from this… — pierce (@crashed_browser) February 25, 2021

Audiences in 2017: “I can’t decide if I love The Shape of Water or Call Me By Your Name more” Pixar releasing Luca in 2021: “what if… you didn’t have to choose?” pic.twitter.com/R62UOLxEoL — Duhhhkota (@CathodeCoaster) February 25, 2021

So Luca is just Pixar’s retelling of Call Me By Your Name, right? — Logan Heap (@loganheap) February 25, 2021

call me by your name found dead in a ditch https://t.co/TsBuzvNW9b — ????? (@FILMGRAPHY) February 25, 2021

ohh my fucking god if you say Luca is like Call Me By Your Name please block me /srs — CARRD IN BIO – NEVER SAW DAFT PUNK IN CONCERT (@grimgghosts) February 25, 2021

the similarities between call me by your name and luca pic.twitter.com/QvYUQ2frS8 — potter (@louistfIeur) February 25, 2021

can people stop saying luca (movie about two kids) is like call me by your name it’s very uncomfortable — ???? (@cooIwill) February 25, 2021

The trailer has also reignited an old debate about Call Me By Your Name…

call me by your name is trending again and i’d like to remind everyone that it’s just glorified pedophilia and is therefore not qualified to be considered iconic gay media in any way — selkynth the lightbound (CHECK PINNED ?) (@asterichara) February 25, 2021

A reminder that the legal age of consent in Europe is 14 and therefore Elio and Oliver’s relationship in Call Me By Your Name was completely consensual — *???suri???? (@Anahata30778937) February 25, 2021

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME is trending, which means I will once again state my confusion that everyone loved and praised a movie that romanticizes a relationship between a confident 24yo and an immature & confused 17yo — Nathan Kitchens (@nwkitchens) February 25, 2021

shut up about call me by your name oh my god — vinny ? bIm ? COMMISSIONS OPEN! (@grpesooda) February 25, 2021

the age gap is just so gross and it’s only the white gays and straight women defending that movie — robert (@Robertvrse) February 25, 2021

i’m so conflicted about call me by your name, especially with armmie’s cannibalism and the fact that the movie is apparently about glorified pedophilia??? but somehow the movie is iconic??? guys so what do i do — nadia (@neversaynadia) February 25, 2021

Then there are those who saw “Call Me By Your Name” trending and got all excited thinking Lil Nas X had finally (finally!) released his highly-anticipated new song that he first announced last summer…

saw call me by your name trending and thought it was lil nas x. i am upset now — Making Ranboo's Tweets More Confusing (@ConfusingRanboo) February 25, 2021

Me after seeing "Call Me By Your Name" trending and assuming it was about @LilNasX but then finding out its just about a pixar movie.. pic.twitter.com/H3GtRI7sp7 — WiLD! (@TheDevilsTop) February 25, 2021

Call Me By Your Name is trending and it's mf's comparing a movie about pedophilia to a pixar movie. im so disappointed. @LilNasX please drop the song bro. — Lars (@metalboilateral) February 25, 2021

call me by your name was trending and i thought @LilNasX dropped the song. whatever mannn pic.twitter.com/qQVH9iRSLA — ? ? ? ?? ? ; dahlia (@hisbourbon) February 25, 2021

very sad to see call me by your name trending and it has nothing to do with lil nas x finally dropping the song — julian || razor supremacy (@zyxslt) February 25, 2021

seen call me by your name trending and thought lil nas x finally released his song but nope it’s just that stupid ass movie — mar LOVES qia // check ? (@RAINBRRYVIBEZ) February 25, 2021

Luca hits theaters June 18.

