striking similarities

People are deeply divided over the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ vibes in Pixar’s new animated film ‘Luca’

By

Call Me By Your Name was trending on Twitter this morning after Pixar released the trailer for its new film Luca and people started calling it the animated version of the 2017 film starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.

The similarities between the two films are striking, to say the least.

Like Call Me By Your Name, Luca is set in a charming seaside town on the Italian Riviera and is a coming-of-age story about a young boy experiencing a transformative summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides with his new BFF.

Director Enrico Casarosa has called the animated film a “deeply personal story for me.”

“Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story,” he said in a recent interview. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about its similarities to Call Me By Your Name…

The trailer has also reignited an old debate about Call Me By Your Name…

Then there are those who saw “Call Me By Your Name” trending and got all excited thinking Lil Nas X had finally (finally!) released his highly-anticipated new song that he first announced last summer…

Luca hits theaters June 18.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.