People are going crazy over a photo Ricky Martin posted of his teen son

It’s a cliché to say that kids grow up fast, but a photo posted by Ricky Martin yesterday seems to prove the point.

The singer and actor’s oldest kids are his twins, Matteo and Valentino. They were born via a surrogate in August 2008. We remember it like it was yesterday!

Well, those twins are now aged 14, and Martin posted a photo of one of them—Valentino.

Martin captioned the photo, “Baby no more. #myson #Tino 14 years old.”

The photo has prompted over 300K likes in less than 24 hours and elicited thousands of comments. People are blown away first at how quickly his twins are growing up. They also say they can see a strong resemblance between father and son.

“WOW! Doppelgänger! Time goes so fast,” commented Andy Cohen.

“Is he 14?!” said Mexican social media influencer Juanpa Zurita. “I barely grow a beard and I’m 26.”

“Not possible, they were babies yesterday,” said photographer Luke Austin.

Ricky’s husband, Jwan Yosef, responded with three love-heart-eyed emojis: “😍😍😍”

Ricky married Jwan in 2017. They are fathers to four children. Besides their twins, they had a daughter Lucia Martin-Yosef in December 2018, followed by another son, Renn Martin-Yosef, in October 2019.

In addition recently releasing new music, Ricky will star in Apple+ TVs Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, due for release later this year.