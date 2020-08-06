People have a lot to say about Trump’s horribly embarrassing attempt at saying “Yosemite”

You likely a video circulating this week in which very stable genius Donald Trump, who aced his incredibly challenging mental acuity test, gave a bipartisan speech about conservation at the White House, a topic which is obviously near and dear to his heart.

You know, seeing as he’s rolled back regulations making it easier for corporations to pollute and all.

But the moment that got the instant replay treatment came when the president tried to say “Yosemite.” Yeah, as in arguably the nation’s most famous national park.

Here it is if you didn’t catch it:

President Trump speaks about Yosemite and the Grand Canyon in remarks about national parks https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/HNeydMT9BJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 4, 2020

And naturally, folks have a whole lot to say about it.

Beginning with this truth-is-stranger than fiction tie-in to an old episode of Married with Children:

Here is the clip from Married With Children about Yo-Semite…with an added little bonus. #yosemite #trump #YoSemites pic.twitter.com/njp2JEBvCO — Raphael Davis (@RaphaelDavis205) August 5, 2020

But the mockery didn’t stop there:

Not sure who needs to know this but…#YoSemites pic.twitter.com/qKPbLNOxV2 — Dis Infect (@dis_infect) August 4, 2020

Watching Trump’s brain tryin to squeeze out the word “Yosemite” #YoSemites pic.twitter.com/RnItxZVkpt — Hello Pistol (@pistol88) August 5, 2020

“Yo Semites!” – Me when I call my dad and brother on the phone. #YoSemites pic.twitter.com/OTuXzWsqZ5 — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) August 4, 2020

This Yosemite thing is sticking with me. How could you be 70-something years old and never see that word in writing? He’s never even heard of “Yosemite Sam”? And why is he so slurred in general. What were those graphs? So, so, so bizarre. pic.twitter.com/FgLU4479ip — Nate McMurray for Congress 2020 (@Nate_McMurray) August 6, 2020

Yo Semites! Fellow He-Bros! Let's vote this meshugenah out of office this November. Too much mishigas going on for this country. Stop your kvetching and get your whole mishpocha out to cast their ballot for Joe Biden! Enough with this yutz! He's aberbudle!#yosemites #Biden2020 — thehoch (@hochalicious) August 4, 2020

I guess this is how Trump greets Kushner and family#yosemites pic.twitter.com/w4bOMgAVyn — AZ wanderer (@az_wanderer) August 4, 2020