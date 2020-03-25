mean girl?

People are having mixed reactions to learning Ellen Degeneres is secretly ‘mean’

By

Ellen Degeneres has built her entire brand around projecting kindness, compassion, and generosity, but rumors have long swirled that in real life, it’s a very different story. A recent Twitter thread has begun dredging up all sorts of outrageous accusations that the bubbly, uplifting TV personality is just that–a TV personality.

Over the weekend, former Ellen employee Kevin T. Porter called his old boss “one of the meanest people alive.” He then encouraged others to share their Ellen war stories, promising to donate $2 to the Los Angeles Food Bank for each one.

It didn’t take long for the stories to come pouring in.

One person accused Ellen of demanding nobody from a neighboring sound stage eat meat because she, personally, finds it disgusting. Another said she polices her crew’s lunch orders and doesn’t allow anyone to eat fish.

There were accusations that she tried to get a waitress fired for having chipped nail polish, that she went off on someone for smiling at her and saying “good afternoon,” and that she has a “sensitive nose” and sends staff home to shower if she thinks they’re unclean.

People’s reactions to hearing such negative stories about the beloved TV comedian have been mixed.

Some are genuinely shocked by the allegations…

Others are delighted…

Some are in complete denial…

And others are legit not surprised…

Ellen has yet to respond to the allegations.

