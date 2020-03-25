People are having mixed reactions to learning Ellen Degeneres is secretly ‘mean’

Ellen Degeneres has built her entire brand around projecting kindness, compassion, and generosity, but rumors have long swirled that in real life, it’s a very different story. A recent Twitter thread has begun dredging up all sorts of outrageous accusations that the bubbly, uplifting TV personality is just that–a TV personality.

Over the weekend, former Ellen employee Kevin T. Porter called his old boss “one of the meanest people alive.” He then encouraged others to share their Ellen war stories, promising to donate $2 to the Los Angeles Food Bank for each one.

Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! ??? She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 20, 2020

It didn’t take long for the stories to come pouring in.

One person accused Ellen of demanding nobody from a neighboring sound stage eat meat because she, personally, finds it disgusting. Another said she polices her crew’s lunch orders and doesn’t allow anyone to eat fish.

There were accusations that she tried to get a waitress fired for having chipped nail polish, that she went off on someone for smiling at her and saying “good afternoon,” and that she has a “sensitive nose” and sends staff home to shower if she thinks they’re unclean.

People’s reactions to hearing such negative stories about the beloved TV comedian have been mixed.

Some are genuinely shocked by the allegations…

the most shocking moment of my quarantine is finding out that ellen is in fact mean af — madelyn ? (@madelynmargaret) March 21, 2020

I just found out that Ellen Degeneres is a real life mean evil lady and that is honesty heart breaking ?? — Alyssa G (@alyssaxojd) March 21, 2020

The wildest thing I’ve learned over the last week is that Ellen Degeneres is a mean Hollywood elite and honestly, I did not see that coming — Froney (@AmyTheFrone) March 22, 2020

Apparently Ellen Degeneres is a mean person. I’m honestly shocked at reading these stories. Have I just been blind?! — Steph (@stephricker4) March 23, 2020

Now people are saying Ellen Degeneres is mean as fuck. If my world wasn’t flipped upside down before, it is now. — ? (@_briahdominique) March 23, 2020

Others are delighted…

These 'Ellen Degeneres is a mean old douche bag' stories are giving me life. ? https://t.co/xTXNJY4OXq — Jo Cooper (@faceforthenet) March 21, 2020

Those comments on how mean Ellen DeGeneres is to her staff and fans on here are brutal! But hey #karma — Patti (@pattiscanlon) March 23, 2020

I love reading stories about how Ellen DeGeneres is mean. Everyone is so shocked about this. I knew all these years. pic.twitter.com/EGuUst4GlC — Michelle C (@ElleMCo) March 21, 2020

the best part of this quarantine is all the proof that was exposed of ellen being mean — peyton (@_peyton99_) March 24, 2020

All those tweets about Ellen being a mean and horrible boss are a great distraction tbh. The Amy Klobuchar of Hollywood for real — The White MANSdalWHOREian (@ToriReloaded) March 23, 2020

Some are in complete denial…

Idk if I believe all these "Ellen is mean" stories… maybe I just don't want to believe it…. it just can't be true lol — Cara Mia (@Caramia19) March 23, 2020

@TheEllenShow OMG Ellen, is it true that you're so mean? ? — Xyz (@Xyz25804314) March 24, 2020

People jumping on the ‘hate Ellen’ show just because of some alleged stories posted on twitter actually disgusts me. We are in a global crisis, just because you are bored doesn’t mean you can start an online rage at someone. #EllenDeGeneres #peopleneedtogrowup — Missy young (@itsmissyythedog) March 23, 2020

I’m sorry I don’t believe for one second the things people are saying about @TheEllenShow ???? Sounds like a bunch of haters to me .. #EllenRocks #EllenDeGeneres — R.I. PRINCESS (@Tbezzy112) March 24, 2020

Ellen Generes is not mean — Cristie Love (@CristieLove9) March 25, 2020

And others are legit not surprised…

Omg Ellen got exposed for being mean I KNEW it I knew it deep down that she’s evil — Slimy boi (@mouth_spit) March 23, 2020

are people actually surprised that ellen degeneres is mean — madelin (@corduroyhs) March 25, 2020

TV host Ellen DeGeneres described as one of the meanest people alive by former employees, fans https://t.co/h9By4Zob0H holy shit. i never gave her much thought but im not surprised. they always say the ones who portray a sweet public persona are the exact opposite in reality. — r3mote (@r3mote) March 23, 2020

It is not a surprise that Ellen Degeneres is one of the worst people on earth. — Michael Myers (@DeadRinger1978) March 23, 2020

Day 4 of quarantine: I am neck deep into a conspiracy about how Ellen DeGeneres is a mean and terrible person. I knew it. — Olivia (@olive_m4) March 22, 2020

Ellen has yet to respond to the allegations.

