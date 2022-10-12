People are ready to #DeleteGrindr after seeing these troubling tweets from the app’s incoming CEO

As previously reported, Grindr is moving forward with plans to take the company public to the tune of a $2.1 billion valuation range, and has tapped George Arison as its new CEO to oversee the process.

Arison, 44, is the co-founder and former CEO of e-commerce marketplace Shift Technologies, Inc., and will start at Grindr on October 19 as one of the “few openly gay men leading a public company,” per Bloomberg.

But after old tweets written by Arison have begun resurfacing, a PR storm appears to be brewing for the popular dating app.

A month after Grindr announced Arison as CEO, Twitter users are resharing a number of conservative-leaning political tweets from the executive, which include praise for former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney and Senator Mitch McConnell.

In February 2020, Arison responded to a since-deleted tweet from then-presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg, stating that he is a conservative who agrees with “some Trump policies” (though he doesn’t specify which).

FYI I am a conservative & agree with some Trump policies. I think at least 10% of Republican voters and 1/3 of moderate independents are the same (like some Trump policies, can’t stand having him in office). So Dems need a nominee who can tap into this electoral spectrum. — George Arison (@georgearison) February 28, 2020

In addition to that, author Aaron Lecklider has dug up a number of Arison’s troubling tweets, and put them in one handy thread, repeatedly stating, “Your new Grindr CEO, folks.”

Your new Grindr CEO, folks. https://t.co/Fk5a0nxdKH — Aaron Lecklider (@AaronLecklider) October 11, 2022

Your new Grindr CEO, folks. https://t.co/31u4ca3DDR — Aaron Lecklider (@AaronLecklider) October 11, 2022

Your new Grindr CEO folks. Romney was my governor and was at the forefront of efforts to amend the MA state constitution to define marriage as one man and one woman. https://t.co/OEEm0ZcvhG — Aaron Lecklider (@AaronLecklider) October 11, 2022

In another tweet from February of this year, Arison said that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin should run for president. As a refresher, Youngkin ran a gubernatorial campaign last year that was in opposition of LGBTQ rights, and has previously stated that he opposes marriage equality, has rolled back protections for transgender youth, and even once publicly doxxed a teenager. No thank you.

Grindr’s new CEO thinks Glen Youngkin should run for President — the Republican Governor who wants to out LGBTQ+ students to their parents and roll back protections for trans kids. Gross. https://t.co/ebx6bYVxEn — borscht belt barbie (@schxleo) October 12, 2022

When Queerty reached out to for comment, a spokesperson for Grindr shared the following statement: “George is an out gay man, proudly married to his husband and the father of two children. George is passionate about fighting for the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ people around the world.”

Regardless, the unearthed tweets have brought new attention to the incoming CEO, with a number of users calling on their followers to delete the app.

If anybody is still using Grindr, this is the incoming new CEO. Bye bye ! https://t.co/Ms1TbQaocw — ?? Pink Spooky Cat ?? (@HugoThePinkCat) October 12, 2022

Wonder which policies those are? The racist ones? The sexist ones? The anti-LGBT ones? Or the ones that make him richer (while keeping others poorer)? The fact that a openly right wing person is about to be the CEO of @Grindr is abhorrent https://t.co/AuZ2wSPt69 — scm0623 (@scm0623) October 12, 2022

New CEO of @grindr is a conservative tool who 'agrees with some Trump policies.' Do you feel safe sharing personal data on that app with someone who clearly doesn't care much about LGBTQ rights/sexual freedom? Have any doubt he wouldn't sell your data or out you?? #DeleteGrindr! https://t.co/407rH9DLxK — Diana Adams (they/them) (@DianaAdamsEsq) October 12, 2022

Grindr, which was launched in 2009, was one of the first geosocial networking sites on the market, and has become one of the most popular dating apps for gay and bisexual men in the years since. As it prepares to go public, the outrage and the return of that #DeleteGrindr hashtag certainly isn’t what the app was hoping for.

