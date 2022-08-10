uncovered

People are sharing what was #FoundAtMarALago during Trump’s FBI raid and LOLOLOL

By

You’ve likely heard by now that federal agents raided ex-president Donald Trump‘s home in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday morning as part of an investigation into alleged mishandling of presidential records, including classified documents.

Trump was in Manhattan preparing to give deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into his shady business dealings when roughly three dozen FBI personnel conducted the surprise search, which lasted for about 10 hours.

CBS News reports that agents seized boxes and documents, but no electronics. Two sources revealed that at least some, possibly all, of the documents removed from the property were potentially classified records.

This morning, #FoundAtMarALago has been trending on Twitter, with people sharing their takes on what FBI agents might have uncovered in their search.

