People are sharing what was #FoundAtMarALago during Trump’s FBI raid and LOLOLOL

You’ve likely heard by now that federal agents raided ex-president Donald Trump‘s home in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday morning as part of an investigation into alleged mishandling of presidential records, including classified documents.

Trump was in Manhattan preparing to give deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into his shady business dealings when roughly three dozen FBI personnel conducted the surprise search, which lasted for about 10 hours.

CBS News reports that agents seized boxes and documents, but no electronics. Two sources revealed that at least some, possibly all, of the documents removed from the property were potentially classified records.

This morning, #FoundAtMarALago has been trending on Twitter, with people sharing their takes on what FBI agents might have uncovered in their search.

Now, the tweets…

An obscene amount of Happy Meal toys #FoundAtMarALago pic.twitter.com/jFf5TvsPpI — Swt Lissa ? (@Swt_Lissa) August 10, 2022

18 more of Rudy Giuliani's burner phones were#FoundAtMarALago pic.twitter.com/GLeLpaDgF4 — Tomi T Ahonen Phone Still Not Seized By FBI (@tomiahonen) August 10, 2022

We now know the demented Orange clown was no fan of technology #FoundAtMarALago pic.twitter.com/fHKYMvBkV1 — redwhiskeypete (@redwhiskeypete) August 10, 2022

#FoundAtMarALago Leftover inventory from Trump Steaks pic.twitter.com/tcHUKLKMzu — ALWAYS Cynical and Crusty (@Always_Crusty) August 10, 2022

A gateway to the dark home dimension of Yog Sothoth.#FoundatMaralago pic.twitter.com/QM1h56k8PJ — Mario Speedwagon (@SilipigniMario) August 10, 2022

#FoundatMaralago bookshelves with all the books Donald Trump has fully read…. pic.twitter.com/s6XFpcAX37 — ADROCK CA (@RealAdamFrancis) August 10, 2022

Confused freaked out AF guests and employees #FoundAtMarALago pic.twitter.com/1lS9Y7Zsy2 — Jimmy (@filmmake1r) August 10, 2022

A birth certificate, driver's license, passport, and credit cards for some guy named "David Dennison." #FoundatMaralago pic.twitter.com/ni5OzBNxn8 — Mario Speedwagon (@SilipigniMario) August 10, 2022

A pantry stocked with only ginormous ketchup bottles. #FoundatMaralago pic.twitter.com/B304aBz9F7 — Lauren Henry (@saxchik) August 10, 2022

#FoundAtMarALago Fifty-five tons of hoarded hand sanitizer or if you’re Eric, juice boxes. pic.twitter.com/GblO6ohvpG — ?Kim (@kim) August 10, 2022

