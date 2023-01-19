People are sharing G-rated screenshots of the X-rated gay movies that changed their lives forever

Fancy a walk down memory lane?
A Twitter user by the name of @EmilioEmm asked their followers this week, “Name a scene in gay porn that changed your life forever. I’ll go first…”
Included with the tweet was an innocuous screengrab from that “Michigan boys know how to party” amateur video allegedly recorded inside a University of Michigan dorm room that took the gay internet by storm 10+ years ago.
Name a scene in gay porn that changed your life forever.
I’ll go first… pic.twitter.com/62H6LSlXZT
— Negroni Sprigatito w/ Poppers (@EmilioEmm) January 17, 2023
The tweet quickly went viral, racking up thousands and thousands of views, likes, retweets, and responses, with people sharing other G-rated screenshots of their favorite X-rated gay movies.
Let’s have a look at some of them, shall we?
— Victoria Gayson (@ashleybrett) January 18, 2023
— iron fist me, Alexander (@xenathexequel) January 18, 2023
— cadelinha do sus (@guidr) January 18, 2023
Wait this one was also really good and one I still think about a lot pic.twitter.com/H5CUe6RBbT
— Negroni Sprigatito w/ Poppers (@EmilioEmm) January 18, 2023
— Pup Dior (@Pup_Dior_) January 18, 2023
😮💨🥵 pic.twitter.com/EytsLhWakD
— T É D D Y (@TeddyDollarz) January 18, 2023
— Phoenix Arcana Lightwood (@phoenixarcana_) January 18, 2023
— alex illest (@alexillest) January 18, 2023
— jvst!n (@xWreckIntent) January 18, 2023
— ikyfl (@fotosmoke) January 18, 2023
Now hear me out… pic.twitter.com/Aq5R3If1VZ
— Evan³³³ (@SoulGlitc_h) January 18, 2023
Iconic pic.twitter.com/XQAAb37hXj
— 🪄✨ (@dozygay) January 18, 2023
— Poly Demisexual Mini Gawd (@BlacXicanGaymer) January 18, 2023
— gendra and 69 others (@dragherjade) January 18, 2023
— Felipe Aka Philip Aka Hey You (@FESAUGUSTOS) January 18, 2023
Now, how about some Quote Tweets?
Name a scene in gay porn that changed your life forever https://t.co/oLB9i86aGh pic.twitter.com/2c8C2BGaf5
— the will ? (@willjcamargo) January 18, 2023
i still think about him. hope hes doing well ? https://t.co/9AbXmnUvOJ pic.twitter.com/R14SlCnapX
— ceo of bisexual affairs (@lilgaylilstr8) January 18, 2023
And I never looked at a basketball the same https://t.co/bHqeMwLAlz pic.twitter.com/Sf2rGjuTo4
— BANK ON MONÉ (@ArchingGlow) January 19, 2023
You had to be there https://t.co/5KYte7Z7l6 pic.twitter.com/G8uPHbUopT
— ?? (@gallaecyan) January 18, 2023
Does this count?? https://t.co/oGiBKegK9X pic.twitter.com/Ufll7fN3Q7
— Triple Threat (@Queerxoxox) January 19, 2023
i think about him often https://t.co/LMrwGk1TQO pic.twitter.com/rlGAy5Bhna
— ????????? ????????? (@random_almonte) January 18, 2023
This entire video gets me every time ? https://t.co/jCLbY19t52 pic.twitter.com/bHxNTK74XP
— B ? (@midwestbbyxxx) January 18, 2023
There are just so many options. I don’t know which ones to pick. https://t.co/9lSrRjmbRg pic.twitter.com/auwNQwpaZs
— ???Jomi??? (@jofig92) January 18, 2023
It was a simpler time https://t.co/4LoulorUFE pic.twitter.com/sCJPTgHOJa
— Marcia Straight Harden (@johnvonvolkli) January 19, 2023
The barn orgy with Leo Ford in this absolute classic. https://t.co/2c2wRH2xMQ pic.twitter.com/Pa4CYA4mgi
— MattShiv (@shivvy) January 19, 2023
2 Comments
M149
I recognize almost all of these
D P
Thank you, Queerty!