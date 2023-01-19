People are sharing G-rated screenshots of the X-rated gay movies that changed their lives forever

Fancy a walk down memory lane?

A Twitter user by the name of @EmilioEmm asked their followers this week, “Name a scene in gay porn that changed your life forever. I’ll go first…”

Included with the tweet was an innocuous screengrab from that “Michigan boys know how to party” amateur video allegedly recorded inside a University of Michigan dorm room that took the gay internet by storm 10+ years ago.

Name a scene in gay porn that changed your life forever. I’ll go first… pic.twitter.com/62H6LSlXZT — Negroni Sprigatito w/ Poppers (@EmilioEmm) January 17, 2023

The tweet quickly went viral, racking up thousands and thousands of views, likes, retweets, and responses, with people sharing other G-rated screenshots of their favorite X-rated gay movies.

Let’s have a look at some of them, shall we?

Wait this one was also really good and one I still think about a lot pic.twitter.com/H5CUe6RBbT — Negroni Sprigatito w/ Poppers (@EmilioEmm) January 18, 2023

😮‍💨🥵 pic.twitter.com/EytsLhWakD — T É D D Y (@TeddyDollarz) January 18, 2023

pic.twitter.com/rV4uzBDKNU — Felipe Aka Philip Aka Hey You (@FESAUGUSTOS) January 18, 2023

Now, how about some Quote Tweets?

Name a scene in gay porn that changed your life forever https://t.co/oLB9i86aGh pic.twitter.com/2c8C2BGaf5 — the will ? (@willjcamargo) January 18, 2023

i still think about him. hope hes doing well ? https://t.co/9AbXmnUvOJ pic.twitter.com/R14SlCnapX — ceo of bisexual affairs (@lilgaylilstr8) January 18, 2023

And I never looked at a basketball the same https://t.co/bHqeMwLAlz pic.twitter.com/Sf2rGjuTo4 — BANK ON MONÉ (@ArchingGlow) January 19, 2023

This entire video gets me every time ? https://t.co/jCLbY19t52 pic.twitter.com/bHxNTK74XP — B ? (@midwestbbyxxx) January 18, 2023

There are just so many options. I don’t know which ones to pick. https://t.co/9lSrRjmbRg pic.twitter.com/auwNQwpaZs — ???Jomi??? (@jofig92) January 18, 2023

It was a simpler time https://t.co/4LoulorUFE pic.twitter.com/sCJPTgHOJa — Marcia Straight Harden (@johnvonvolkli) January 19, 2023

The barn orgy with Leo Ford in this absolute classic. https://t.co/2c2wRH2xMQ pic.twitter.com/Pa4CYA4mgi — MattShiv (@shivvy) January 19, 2023

