People are sharing G-rated screenshots of the X-rated gay movies that changed their lives forever

Fancy a walk down memory lane?

A Twitter user by the name of @EmilioEmm asked their followers this week, “Name a scene in gay porn that changed your life forever. I’ll go first…”

Included with the tweet was an innocuous screengrab from that “Michigan boys know how to party” amateur video allegedly recorded inside a University of Michigan dorm room that took the gay internet by storm 10+ years ago.

The tweet quickly went viral, racking up thousands and thousands of views, likes, retweets, and responses, with people sharing other G-rated screenshots of their favorite X-rated gay movies.

Let’s have a look at some of them, shall we?

Now, how about some Quote Tweets?

