Chappell Roan gives Sasha Colby her flowers on Late Night

Peppermint hosts Queerty’s Pride50 in NYC

@queerty It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Join our host Peppermint, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Traitors, as she kicks off the celebration at this year’s Queerty Pride50! ? original sound – Queerty*

Sarah Paulson wins Best Actress at the Tony’s

Freaky Friday 2 Begins Shooting with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan

Bob the Drag Queen stops by ‘All Stars 9’

@queerty She does deserve that! ??? @bobthedragqueen on @rupaulsdragrace tonight is the only way to start a roast properly. ? original sound – Queerty*

Paula Pell receives the Impact Award at the Queerty Pride50 event in NYC.

@queerty In recognition of her generation-defining comedic voice, and for representing our community with infallible heart and humor this year’s Queerty Pride50 Impact Award to Girls5eva star and Saturday Night Live alum, Paula Pell. #paulapell #snl ? original sound – Queerty*

Charles Busch is honored with the Catalyst Award at the Queerty Pride50 award ceremony in the Big Apple.

@queerty This year’s Queerty Pride50 Catalyst Award, which honors someone who has been a game changer for queer visibility, was presented to playwright, actor, cabaret performer, and drag icon, Charles Busch. ? original sound – Queerty*

Here’s what happened with our friends at LGBTQ Nation:

Drag Race Season 16 took press victory laps.

Jessica Gunning Comes Out.

Here’s what happened over at Into:

25 Under 25 featured 25 movers and shakers in the LGBTQ+ community.

‘A Strange Loop’ makes its Los Angeles debut.

Lastly, here’s the latest over at GayCities:



Nymphia Wind Shares her winning victory.

Trent Dunphy was a master at visual perspective.

