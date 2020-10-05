Perez Hilton has regrets, but trying to make his son straight isn’t one of them

In 2018, Perez Hilton made groan-inducing headlines when he talked about refusing to allow his 5-year-old son to take dance classes for fear it might “turn” him gay.
“I would say a good amount — maybe like 50 percent or more — of little boys who take dance class end up being gay,” he soundly reasoned.
Instead, Perez opted for tennis lessons for his son, because “gays do tennis, but it’s not something I think: ‘oh yeah, no, I’m gonna have him in tights and ballet shoes.’”
Here we are two years later, and Hilton is still hoping his son, now 7, isn’t gay.
The gossip blogger and father of three spoke recently with The Telegraph, saying: “Given my own experience, I would still prefer it if my son were not gay.
“I would love him and accept him unconditionally, of course.
“But I know that even in this day and age, life is still harder for gay people.”
He also opened up about his own coming out experience, revealing that his mother, “wasn’t understanding; she wasn’t angry or sad. All she said was, ‘You’re my son and I love you, because I have to love you.’”
Hilton was interviewed promoting his new book, TMI: My Life In Scandal, in which he talks about some of his career regrets. We imagine that could make for quite the volume.
In one story, he recalls a 2011 meeting with Ariana Grande and her mom to discuss managing the singer.
After being turned down, Perez “was really hurt, so for years afterward I was super petty toward Ariana on my website and on social media.”
“I regret that.”
Elsewhere in the book he discusses in broader terms his willingness to personally attack celebrities:
“I didn’t care about what was or wasn’t appropriate to write. I was a huge fan of pop culture and had always wanted to write about celebrities.”
Cam
“The gossip blogger and father of three spoke recently with The Telegraph, saying: “Given my own experience, I would still prefer it if my son were not gay.”
His experience?? The kid has a gay dad. How about worrying more about how to teach your kid not to be self hating.
barryaksarben
Your experience was you had straight parents so you should understand you can not choose what your children are attracted to
Den
Seems obvious that he is not a particularly bright man!
man5996853
Perez had a rough life as a gay man not because he was gay or unattractive or overweight. He had a rough life because he is a vile, dumpster-full of garbage. He’s a hateful, insecure prick.
That poor child.
amanwithanedge
LOL
Essie
Well, you ain’t lying!! I read this and all I could think was “He’s still around?”
ronniebs
He’s trying to get attention to sell his book. Ugh.
balttymore
He should put all that energy into hoping his son grows up to be a good person… I’m pretty sure had Perez Hilton been straight, he would still be considered a gross human been that nobody would want to be seen with
Jbaltes
I can’t imagine anything worse than having that POS as my father!
Leash
You have a very limited imagination then.
Jack
I’ve never understood. A vapid little internet troll who has no talent…..rebranded himself as an ever so slightly less vapid little troll…..and here we are still talking about him in any context. Why be regretful about anything? Nobody has gone to his website in 7 years. Girl….I’d say bye but we said bye so long ago….what’s the point.
johnnymcmxxx
Who is Perez Hilton?
Jack Meoff
I can’t believe that putrid puddle of sick is responsible for the well being and upbringing of three minors.
kennedyglenn
Well at least Perez Hilton accepts that most gay people can’t stand him. And the one thing that I absolutely find disgusting is that he uses that child, that he bought and paid for, as a prop for his life and career. He needs to get down off that cross and quit bitching the victim because I am not buying what he is selling. And really, it’s not so much that most gay men don’t like him, it’s just that Perez is so unattractive that one doesn’t give him a second glance.
SarcasaticMisanthrope
Poor kid to have Paris Hilton as a Dad. (yes I spelled it wrong intentionally).
Fname Optional Lname
Not surprised at all. He has displayed his ignorance on several occasions and his parental skills are more than just questionable. He has made videos with his children where he would torment them by telling them they would be receiving these wonderful gifts for being good children only to present them with wrapped up toilet plungers or feather dusters, all caught on video of course so the world could see him smile as he watches them cry! Yes there are lessons in life that every child needs to learn but his was not what his intentions were. He wanted hits and he wanted reaction. Anyone who has witnessed his behavior on Celebrity Big Brother would have reason enough to never contribute a moment of time towards his career or anything he creates. Hopefully his extended family are level headed enough to assist his children when they are in need and I am not talking about monetary need.
Terrycloth
How about just making sure your son is Happy , Healthy and Kind….
kevininbuffalo
Sadly the children are props, the fact that the son is wearing the same jacket as the father speaks volumes.
Leash
IT PISSES ME OFF, that he publicy says that he won’t let his kid take dance classes afraid it might “turn him gay”. This feeds right into the narrative of homophobic idiots who think we’re all just wrong in the head; that we were not born this way, but that being gay is just a lifestyle choice that you can get other people into, or advertise it.
alexpof
of course he think that because he is the most hated gay man but not because he is gay but ’cause he is a very obnoxious person
succubus
i thought this ugly POS died