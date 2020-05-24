This is the perfect clapback for the idea that gayness is a ‘choice’

Photographer, makeup artist, and activist Matt Bernstein painted his face with nine words that shut down anyone who still weaponizes the belief that homosexuality is a choice.
“If being gay was a choice,” his eye makeup reads, “I’d be gayer.”
The quote — which also adorned a counter-protest sign at a 2019 “straight pride” event in Modesto, California — seems to have originated in a 2016 tweet from comedian and writer Solomon Georgio.
Being gay isn't a choice. If it were, I'd choose to be much gayer.
— Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) August 23, 2016
Bernstein, meanwhile, has photographed himself emblazoned with other words of wisdom. Some highlights:
- “Hate dressed in religion is just hate.”
- “Some families are chosen.”
- “What if we loved queer kids as much as we love gender reveals.”
- “Why does style only become trendy once straight, white, cis people catch on?”
- “Gay rights wouldn’t exist without trans women of color.”
