This is the perfect clapback for the idea that gayness is a ‘choice’

Photographer, makeup artist, and activist Matt Bernstein painted his face with nine words that shut down anyone who still weaponizes the belief that homosexuality is a choice.

“If being gay was a choice,” his eye makeup reads, “I’d be gayer.”

The quote — which also adorned a counter-protest sign at a 2019 “straight pride” event in Modesto, California — seems to have originated in a 2016 tweet from comedian and writer Solomon Georgio.

Being gay isn't a choice. If it were, I'd choose to be much gayer. — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) August 23, 2016

Bernstein, meanwhile, has photographed himself emblazoned with other words of wisdom. Some highlights:

