This perfect tweet flipped the script on Kenyan official’s homophobic comment

Remember that time a wildlife photographer snapped photos of two male lions going at it?

You might also recall that Ezekiel Mutua, head of the Kenyan Film Classification Board, tweeted that those lions were probably “influenced by gays who have gone to the national parks and behaved badly,” per NewNowNext.

Reddit recently rediscovered Twitter user @AngryAussie’s perfect responseto Matua’s comment. “Personally, I say hats off to the gay tourists who were willing to f*ck in front of lions,” @AngryAussie tweeted at the time.

Personally I say hats off to the gay tourists who were willing to fuck in front of lions. pic.twitter.com/7UL7pnGIfw — AngryAussie (@angryaussie) November 7, 2017

Related: This is the perfect clapback for the idea that gayness is a ‘choice’

And even now, nearly four years later, Redditors have more jokes on the matter.

“The gay agenda was never for people,” one wrote.

“Lions have always been gay — that’s why they call it a Pride of Lions,” another commented.

One Reddit user suggested that “friend of the lions” is the new “friend of Dorothy,” and another replied that Dorothy “did have a lion friend and he was the gayest of them all.”

Related: This is what happens when you interrupt two male lions having sex

In case you missed the original story, here are the delightful comments photographer Paul Goldstein gave MailOnline after playing accidental voyeur to the, ahem, mane attraction.