Peruvian reality star and model Gino Assereto finally addresses those rumors about his sexuality

Gino Assereto is a social media influencer, reality star and singer in his native Peru. He’s also extremely hot!

The 37-year-old has amassed millions of online followers and routinely appears on the American Ninja Warrior-esque competition series Esto Es Guerra (This Is War).

El Gino Assereto en máximo disfuerzo llorando porque estaba a punto de perder su récord, ni cuando lo dejó la Jazmin se puso así 😂 #EEG #eeg10años pic.twitter.com/kqpQwv8iCU — Arturo (@notthedroide) December 17, 2022



As expected, Assereto is not shy of posting photos of his smooth, ripped and tatted muscular physique. Muchas gracias, Gino!

But along with thirsty admiration has come scrutiny over his sexual orientation. While Assereto was in a high-profile relationship with female television host Jazmin Pinedo, rumors that he is gay have swirled on the internet and throughout the South American country.

Despite all the speculation, he’s never addressed any of it. Until now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assereto (@ginoasseretocarpena)

This week, the sexy stud came forth to put the gossip to bed and share his truth even though he does not care what people think of him or his thirst traps.

“I am what I want to be. If I want to appear in a photo posing in some way, without being vulgar, without hurting anyone, a photo without a shirt, I do it, I like it, but I don’t waste time blocking or responding because I respect what they say, their opinion,” Assereto said in an interview with the the TV show Más Espectáculos, according to local news outlet El Comercio. “If you think I’m gay, I respect that a lot.”

Despite not having a problem with people’s speculation, Assereto said if he was was in fact romantically into men he wouldn’t have an issue being out and proud.

“If I were gay, I would have no problem saying I’m gay because there would be nothing wrong with saying I’m gay and why would I have to hide myself,” he said.

While we appreciate his sentiment and support, let’s also not discount queer people’s real struggles in living authentically in a homophobic and heteronormative world. You don’t really know what it’s like to come out unless you actually have to come out.

Although Assereto might not be family, he did stress his allyship by adding, “What’s more, I have a song that includes the lyric, ‘Coming out of the closet.’” Alrighty then!

Let all kinds of rumors swirl in your mind as you fawn over some of Assereto’s sexiest snaps…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assereto (@ginoasseretocarpena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assereto (@ginoasseretocarpena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assereto (@ginoasseretocarpena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assereto (@ginoasseretocarpena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assereto (@ginoasseretocarpena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Assereto (@ginoasseretocarpena)

