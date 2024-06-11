When Neil Tennant came out as gay in a 1994 interview with Attitude magazine, it was public confirmation of what many already suspected. You didn’t have to be gay to pick up on the queer-coded lyrics to some of the Pet Shop Boys songs, but it was right there from the get-go.

On the 1986 debut album, Please, “I Want a Lover” resonated with any gay man who went cruising on the bar scene. Sophomore album, Actually, offered up ‘It’s A Sin”. It chimed with anyone who’d been raised to believe their attractions were inherently immoral. “Rent” was vague enough to apply to anyone in a relationship with a wealthy benefactor, but also tipped its hat to the British slang for gay escorts (“rent boys”).

On “Being Boring”, when Tennant sang “all the people I’ve been kissing, some are here and some are missing, in the 1990s”, most gay listeners understood it to be a reference to AIDS.

Then there were the collaborations with numerous gay icons. Pet Shop Boys wrote and produced Liza Minelli’s 1998 pop album, Results. They single-handily resurrected Dusty Springfield’s career with “What Have I Done To Deserve This”. The band worked with cult queer film director Derek Jarman (the videos for “It’s A Sin” and “Rent”) and Ian McKellen (check out his campy Dracula in the “Heart” video). They produced “The Crying Game” for Boy George.

Fellow band member Chris Lowe has never publicly spoken about his sexuality. That’s not to detract from the position Pet Shop Boys hold in the pantheon of gay pop (sorry JoJo Siwa… Neil and Chris beat you to it by 40 years), even if they would strongly argue they’re a band influenced but not defined by the sexuality of the individuals involved.

Beginnings

Tennant and Lowe met in 1981 in a hi-fi store, Chelsea Record Centre, in London. They discovered they had a mutual love for the same sort of synth-driven music that was taking over the charts. Both heralded from the north of England but had migrated to the UK capital. Lowe studied architecture while Tennant was a journalist. He rose to the position of deputy editor of Smash Hits, the fortnightly pop bible in the UK, by the mid-80s.

Dispatched to interview Sting in New York in 1983, Tennant decided to take the opportunity to meet one of his heroes: hi-nrg producer Bobby “O” Orlando.

Orlando went on to produce some of Pet Shop Boys’ earlier work, including a version of “West End Girls” in 1984. However, the band and their subsequent record label were not sure of the result. They reworked it with Stephen Hague and re-released it in late 1985. It rose to number one in the US and UK in early 1986.

The band has enjoyed over 40 top thirty hits in their home country. Commercially, they fell out of favor in the US around the beginning of the 1990s. The video for “Domino Dancing”, described by Rolling Stone as “probably the most homoerotic pop video ever made”, possibly alienated some of their straight fans.

However, they have maintained a cult following Stateside.

Pet Shop Boys marry synth-pop hooks with intelligent, observational lyrics. They continued to explore collaborations with acts they admire (Olly Alexander on 2019’s “Dreamland”, and producer Stuart Price, to name but two recent examples).

They’ve written a West End musical, the scores for a ballet and movies, and continue to produce envelope-pushing live shows. Not bad for two guys in their mid-to-late 60s.

‘Nonetheless’

Their long-standing British label, Parlophone, dropped them in 2012. Pet Shop Boys went on to release the albums Electric, Super, and Hotspot. It’s a testament to their continuing appeal that Parlophone decided to re-sign them and released their most recent studio album, Nonetheless, in April.

In an interview with the NME, Neil Tennant called it the band’s “queer album”, imbued more than usual with a gay sensibility. There are songs influenced by Oscar Wilde (“Love Is The Law”) and Rudolph Nureyev (“Dancing Star”), while the video for the lead single “Loneliness” focuses on a closeted man finding sexual gratification in public restrooms.

Their 15th studio album went to number 2 on its first week of release in the UK. Few acts maintain such a consistently high standard for quite so long.

“We care about pop success but we care more about the records we make,” Tennant told this writer in 2006. “I think every record we’ve put out, we’ve thought that it’s a really lovely and fantastic record.”

