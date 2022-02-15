Pete Buttigieg, Billy Porter, Colton Underwood and others celebrate Valentines

Yesterday was Valentine’s Day, and a host of LGBTQ celebs posted some sweet messages to social media to their loved ones. Check out some of them below.

1. Pete and Chasten Buttigieg

Pete and Chasten met in 2015, and became engaged in 2017. They married in summer 2018, and became dads to adopted twins last August. When President Biden took office, Buttigieg was appointed Transportation Secretary.

2. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Harris and Burtka began dating in 2004. Harris publicly came out as gay in 2006, and the men were pictured together for the first time attending the Emmy Awards in 2007.

They became dads to twins Gideon and Harper, born via a surrogate, in October 2010. They married in 2014 and live in New York City.

3. Billy Porter and Adam Porter-Smith

Billy and Adam met in 2009 and married in 2017.

Martin came out in 2010. He met Jwan, an artist, in 2016. Martin had already become a father to twins, Matteo and Valentino, in 2008. The men announced they were married in January 2018, and since that time they have welcomed daughter Lucía ( December 2018) and son Renn (October 2019) into the world. The couple both posted the same photo to their respective Instagram accounts yesterday.

5. Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out last April, made a documentary series about the process, and bought a home with his new boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown. This was his first Valentines Day as an out, gay man.

6. Karamo Brown and Carlos Medel

Queer Eye’s Karamo has been dating photographer Carlos Mendel since exchanging messages on Instagram. They started posting images as a couple late last year.

7. Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington

Queer Eye star Porowski has not officially confirmed his relationship with Harrington, but the two men frequently post affectionate images of themselves together to Instagram. Yesterday, Porowski again shared an image of him with Harrington, jokingly captioning it, “Grateful to have found someone who also doesn’t know how to find the camera’s lens ❤️”

8. Jonathan Van Ness and Mark Peacock

JVN revealed at the start of 2021 that he’d secretly married partner Mark Peacock in summer 2020. JVN used Valentine’s Day to post a sweet message to their husband.

9. Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau

Cheyenne met his husband, Jason Landau, at a 12-step meeting in 2013. They married in 2014. In October 2016, they welcomed twins Ethan and Willow into their lives

10. Sean Hayes and Scotty Icenogle

Actor Sean Hayes and composer Scotty Icenogle married in 2014. They had been dating for eight years.

11. Garrett Clayton and Blake Knight

Actor Clayton met partner Knight in 2011. They got engaged in 2018 in Iceland and married in September 2021.

12. Adam Lambert and Oliver Gliese

Lambert and boyfriend Gliese were first linked by paparazzi shots of them together on vacation in Novermber 2020.

13. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

14. Elton John and David Furnish

Producer David Furnish marked Valentine’s Day by posting a message marking his and Elton John’s 28 years as a couple.