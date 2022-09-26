Pete Buttigieg destroys Ron DeSantis over Martha’s Vineyard stunt

A clip of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calmly ripping apart Florida Governor Ron DeSantis went viral over the weekend.
The clip comes from an appearance Buttigieg made last week at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival. Journalist Evan Smith interviewed Buttigieg for over an hour.
The subject of DeSantis flying migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts came up. Many Democrats have blasted the action as a political stunt.
Buttigieg went further.
.@PeteButtigieg: “Obviously, there are issues with the border and with migration, but these are the kinds of stunts you see from people who don’t have a solution. Governor DeSantis was in Congress. […] What have any of these people done to be part of the solution?” pic.twitter.com/M09Nfy7Qv3
— The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2022
“These are the kind of stunts you see from people who don’t have a solution,” Buttigieg says, to applause from the audience.
“Governor DeSantis is in Congress. Where was he when they were debating immigration reform,” Buttigieg asks. “What have any of these people done to be part of the solution?
“So, you know, I get that if you’re after attention … it’s one thing to call attention to a problem when you have a course of action … it’s another thing to call attention to a problem because the problem is actually more useful to you than the solution, and that helps you call attention to yourself.
“And that’s what’s going on,” Buttigieg continued. “And the problem is, it’s one thing if it was just people being obnoxious, but human beings are being impacted by that. You flee a communist regime in Venezuela, you come here, and then somebody tricks you—somebody using Florida taxpayer money for some reason—tricks you in going from Texas to Massachusetts.”
“It is not just ineffectual, it is hurting people in order to get attention.”
Buttigieg praised for taking DeSantis apart
Buttigieg’s comments were praised by many online.
When Pete Buttigieg comes for someone, he doesn’t carry a sledgehammer…he wields a scalpel.
And in this must-see clip, Pete slices Ron DeSantis into a million little pieces. pic.twitter.com/FvmNpbL6yn
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) September 25, 2022
♥️@SecretaryPete Buttigieg ALWAYS MAKES SENSE‼️
He’s brilliant and thoughtful and he’s all about finding SOLUTIONS instead of attention-seeking political stunts that only cause good people harm.
— Amy🎵 (@Lance22Amy) September 25, 2022
He is Brilliant, unfortunately people judge him for whom he loves. It’s wrong. This is who we need to represent the American people. If only more politicians could follow his lead.
— kimberly D 🌻🚜 (@kimberl84933136) September 25, 2022
Elsewhere in the conversation, Buttigieg, a married gay man and father to two kids, took aim at Texas, GOP Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn for their attacks on LGBTQ rights. Both men have indicated the issue of same-sex marriage should lie with individual states.
He talked about how happy his husband Chasten and kids made him.
“It’s puzzling to me that anybody would want to tear that up,” Buttigieg said. “I’ve met both of your senators and your governor,” he told the Texan reporter. “I don’t know their spouses. I don’t really think about their marriages. But I can’t imagine a situation where I would attempt to undo one of their marriages. So what makes them think that they are fit to pronounce upon mine?”
Mister P
Secretary Pete is the presidential candidate we deserve right now!
LumpyPillows
I supported Pete the last time, until he dropped out. I still think he is brilliant and would make a great president.
I also love Joe Biden, he keeps successfully threading the needle. Everything is a mine field right now. I do worry about his age. If he runs again, I will support him 100%. If he decides not to run, I will understand.
Kamala Harris has been unfairly maligned. It is what the right does to women. Unfortunately a lot of people on the left are misogynists too.
My only goal is to make gains in Congress this year and hold the presidency in the next election. No idea what any of that will look like in 2 years.
Frankly Wild
Ditto on what LumpyPillows said…all of it. Holding the Congress is my focus right now.
Beachman
I’m with Lumpy pillows. Biden is being attacked because he has been an extremely effective US President passing more legislation than any other president in decades. He has the chance of going down in history for being one of the most successful US Presidents ever! It’s unfortunate for Kamala as they have kept her profile too low for what she is capable of doing. I think she’ll be more out front in a second term than she is now. But it’s better to keep her in the background for now, as unfortunately, she is too easy of a target as a woman of color. I don’t like writing that, but in America it is true.
PhillyProud
He’s bleeping BRILLIANT! It’s about time a Democrat starts fighting back! I’m so proud it’s Secretary Pete. He would be an excellent candidate. But, could you imagine what regressives would do after two President Pete terms, no scandals, honesty, and a decent family? Look what happened after an equally decent, brilliant, black family man was our president for 2 terms. They lost their sh*t and gave us a perfect example of a walking turd, fetid turd.
Den
More and more Democrats are starting to fight back. And it is wonderful to see!
Fahd
I’d love to see Buttigieg replace Harris as VP on the ticket in 2024. Biden Buttigieg 2024!
ShiningSex
Democrats need someone better than Biden. I’d vote for him again if he ran because I’m not a fool to vote “red” ever! That being said, Pete wouldn’t win if he ran nor would he be a good replacement for Harris who is not a bad person at all. She just need to be seen and heard MORE!!!
Den
Have you been paying attention to Biden’s accomplishments? Someone more outgoing and vocal is not necessarily better. He has a tough row to hoe with all the right wing obstruction and lies, but he has been doing it with grace and understatement (displaying anger where necessary). I don’t believe he will run again, and unless Harris improves her image (and I acknowledge that image is the result of right wing dirty politics), she should not get the nomination. There is too much at stake if republicans retake the white house, and their candidate is clearly either DeSantis or Trump, if he is not banned from running. Both are dangerous as hell. DeSantis much more so, as he is smarter than Trump, just as authoritarian and very likely a secret dominionist.
Cam
Well done!
bachy
As much as I adore Buttigieg, after witnessing the impact misogyny had on Hillary Clinton’s campaign, I can only imagine the impact homophobia could have on Buttigieg’s.
No matter what it takes, we cannot allow one of the current, vile crop of GOP criminals to ascend to the American presidency. We need to win.
LumpyPillows
I didn’t think Obama could win either snice he was black. Then he did, twice. Still, I do worry about it.
GayEGO
Good job Pete!
ShiningSex
DeSatanis needs to explain how using tax money for this is ok, but then bitches about other’s misuse of tax money constantly.
He should be made to personally paid it all back.
He also claims that Trump’s investigation is political motivated, but this ISN’T???? Republicans are a joke.
Rikki Roze
Thank you, once again, Mr. Buttigieg. You remind me so much of B. Obama – so intelligent, so articulate, so compassionate and so on the mark. I hope you have a long and successful career in American politics. You are the present and future voice of the Democratic party.
LumpyPillows
DeSantis is a dick. There is a real point about how the southern migration into the US most directly affects Texas and Florida. He and Abbott could have made this point like responsible leaders. Instead they both resorted to cheap, grandstanding moves that shows how cruel they really are.
Den
What exactly has the Republican party done EXCEPT resort to cheap grandstanding moves for the past 15 or so years?
fur_hunter
…….. I love it how Mayor Pete can keep his cool and just calmly shred DeSantis and other imbecilic republiKKKans, using his knowledge and articulation. I am so glad he is young which means he could have a very long life in public office. We need more folks like him working for the people. GO PETE!!!!
rray63
Does anyone believe that either party, ours or the orange mans wants to actually do something about immigration? From Bush forward (only this century) each party has had control of each House and the Presidency, have they done anything about except use it against each other during election periods? Remember, at the end of the day Chuck and Mitch go have dinner together at a restaurant that most of us could never afford. Think about it.
Den
The Republican party has the filibuster to prevent any sort of sane immigration policy. Our policy regarding refugees (which is who the poor folks flown to Martha’s Vineyard were) is sane and humanitarian. Republicans desperately want to change that as the bulk of refugees are people of color.
The flow of illegal immigration could be staunched through intelligent investment in the economy and infrastructure of the countries in such dire straits that the middle classes and working class spends all their savings to flee. But the right wants to cut off all economic and other aid to these countries, and could not care less about our economy or infrastructure, let alone the people of another country that they can only see as a brown threat.
rray63
Den, we have the filibuster as well. So we are once again back to no one wants it fixed.
johncp56
I love his factual bitch slaps
SFMike
“So what makes them think that they are fit to pronounce upon mine?” That’s an easy one Pete, it’s about pushing the Christofascist agenda that is tearing the country apart. The right is on a holy crusade to create a Christian Taliban upon the American people and sadly there are few brave enough to call them out. Pete certainly isn’t that brave or are any politicians afraid they will lose votes from religious cultists.
csalapatas
Too bad you’ve been brainwashed…
abfab
Adolf H said the exact same thing to his people. Get your heads out of the sand! Remarkable how similar in tone you sound.
csalapatas
I think the next bus caravan should head to #Buttigieg street… Time for him to experience what all the poor farmers and people on the border have been going through. Can’t keep your head in the sand, Pete. All of this is unacceptable… Shut down the border before you let in more terrorists!
Den
Back in the heady Trump days, many of the border towns denied all the republican lies regarding the border. But it is incredibly obvious that you swallow the right wing propaganda hook line and sinker.
The folks trafficked to Martha’s Vineyard were here legally, according to long standing refugee laws. I know you think they are worthless because they have brown skin, but these were largely middle class people impoverished by a failed communist regime, spending the last of their resources to hopefully provide for their families. They were lured onto those planes and busses with lies from right wing criminal scum like DeSantis.
And it is amusing to see just how stupid you are with that “terrorist” line! Brown skinned people are not intrinsically terrorists, nor drug traffickers nor criminals, despite the flood of lies from the mouths of those whose anus you lick! Had you any consciousness at all you might have some idea how foreign terrorists generally get here, and how the bulk of illegal drugs get here. And you might also be aware that the greatest terrorist threat to Americans is from white supremacists and Christian nationalists. This is well documented and trumps the propaganda and fear porn you eat up so eagerly.
abfab
Mr. DeSantas……is that you? Poor farmers? Wealthy ranchers and landowner republicans might be a better description. Why are you so paranoid? Oh right…you’re from Texas….oh cowboys, don’t mess with Texas!
twomen4u
I really hope in the next few years to see Pete run for president as he would be a large asset to this country. To those who do not have a solution to immigration, keep your mouth shut until you do. While you are quiet, work on a solution to the problem perhaps you will have a better solution than those in DC.
Immigration needs a complete overhaul but the Rep in Congress led by McConnell are NOT willing to do anything but then holler the loudest that reform needs to be done.
For DeSantis to use TAXPAYER money, spending in another state makes me see red. Fuehrer jr has to stopped, as he thinks he is king jr and believe me he is not. BUT TAXPAYER MONEY, HOW WOULD THAT FLY IN YOUR STATE????
seven5tx
Pete Buttigieg is intelligent and well spoken. When he starts to speak a hush falls on the crowd because they want and care what he has to say. I love the scalpel analogy. Very apt and so true.
humble charlie
desantis was an advisor for seal team 1 in 2007. no wonder they never found bin laden under desantis’ watch.