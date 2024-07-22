Pete Buttiieg and Joe Biden (Photo: US Gov/Shutterstock)

Following weeks of mounting pressure, President Joe Biden yesterday announced his decision to quit the Presidential race.

In a statement posted to social media while he recovers from Covid at his home in Delaware, Biden said: “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Biden went on to unequivocally throw his endorsement behind Kamala Harris to replace him.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” he continued. “And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Kamala Harris files to run

According to The Hill, Harris has already filed her presidential campaign with the Federal Election Commission. She also praised Biden online and announced her intention to campaign to be President.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country,” Harris said.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.



I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

Buttigieg thanks Biden

Among those to comment on the dramatic turn of events was Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The gay politician is being discussed as a potential Vice President pick for Harris.

“Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history,” said Buttigieg in a tweet. “I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country.”

Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history.



I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 21, 2024

A short while late, he posted his support for Harris, saying, “I will do all that I can to help elect

@KamalaHarris the next President of the United States.”

I will do all that I can to help elect @KamalaHarris the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/bHkiqpa7Lg — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 21, 2024

Other gay lawmakers were quick to comment about Biden’s decision. They all thanked him for his service. This included US Reps Robert Garcia (D-CA), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Becca Balint (D-VT), and Angie Craig (D-MN). Craig had been among those to recently publicly call on Biden to quit the race.

President Biden dedicated his career to building the coalitions needed to defend democratic values – at home and across the country.



And it’s a belief that led him to make the challenging – but necessary – decision to step aside today.



Thank you, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/9TPeUouDIC — Angie Craig (@AngieCraigMN) July 21, 2024

It’s been an honor to support @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris from day one. Now we must unite around our Vice-President and defeat Donald Trump. I’m all in, are you? Let’s go! — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) July 21, 2024

President Joe Biden’s selfless decision to step aside for a new generation of leadership—Vice President Kamala Harris—is an act of Washingtonian statesmanship. President Biden leaves behind a transformative legacy that puts him in the pantheon of great presidents among the likes… — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) July 21, 2024

Today President Biden did what he has done for four years: he put the needs of our country first. He has cemented his legacy as a true patriot and a man of deep integrity.



Now it’s time for all of us to get to work and secure @KamalaHarris in the White House. pic.twitter.com/DV5fH6yRMc — Becca Balint (@BeccaBalintVT) July 21, 2024

Mary Trump: “What he did was extraordinary”

Not a lawmaker, but a notable queer supporter of Joe Biden is Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump.

“I wanted to say that I am extraordinarily grateful to President Biden,” Mary Trump said in a substack mailout to her followers. “I did not think that he should step down. But now that he has, we have a degree of certainty that’s been lacking over the last three and a half weeks. And we need that certainty. We need to know who our candidate is and what to do.

“I don’t know, obviously, the circumstances under which President Biden is not seeking reelection, but, clearly he made the calculation that it was necessary for him to step aside and make way for whom I believe will be our candidate, Vice President Harris.

“What he did was extraordinary. He saved this country from a global pandemic that was raging out of control when he took office. He brought us back from the brink of economic collapse. And he saved democracy from the jaws of autocracy.”

I finally agree with Donald: It would be a huge mistake to elect the oldest candidate in American history. #KamalaHarris2024 — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) July 22, 2024

Crockett and Obama

Not all Democrats appeared to welcome the news of Biden quitting. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX), posted a furious message to X criticizing her colleagues.

“Well I hope the geniuses that pushed the most consequential President of our lifetime out, have a plan. WHO in the hell couldn’t sell the MF Accomplishments & win over a 34 time convicted Felon who isn’t even allowed to operate businesses in the state of NY (and therefore should automatically be disallowed from say running the country) & his ENTIRE team IS project 2025?!” Crockett said.

“Joe wasn’t the problem… dems were,” she continued, before going on to endorse Harris.

“I know one thing, I will only work for @KamalaHarris! If it’s anyone OTHER than her, enjoy campaign season… I hope all of my disenchanted colleagues are able to find some walking shoes and get to work because I WILL NOT! FULL 🛑”

Well I hope the geniuses that pushed the most consequential President of our lifetime out, have a plan. WHO in the hell couldn’t sell the MF Accomplishments & win over a 34 time convicted Felon who isn’t even allowed to operate businesses in the state of NY (and therefore should… https://t.co/CjCSY37Owp — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) July 21, 2024

Other leading Democrats to come out in support of Kamala Harris include Bill and Hillary Clinton, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Senator Elizabeth Waren. She also has the support of major unions, such as the United Auto Workers Union, and the LGBTQ+ advocacy group, Human Rights Campaign.

One notable name who has yet to endorse her, though, is Barack Obama. The former President posted a statement praising Biden for his decision. However, he made no mention of Harris.

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order,” said Obama in a Medium posting.

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

Elsewhere online, some wondered whether a prophecy Nikki Haley made back in January when she was still running for the GOP nomination, may come to pass. Haley said, “The first party to retire its 80-year-old candidate is going to be the one who wins this election.”

FLASHBACK: Nikki Haley in January:



"The first party to retire its 80 year old candidate is going to be the one who wins this election." pic.twitter.com/fCJJXssvfF — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 21, 2024