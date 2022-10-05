Pete Buttigieg reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene accusing him of “emasculating” cars

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg cooly dismissed comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the weekend.
Greene (R) spoke at a rally for Donald Trump in Michigan. Her comments touched upon the environment.
Greene spoke fondly of “the roar of a V8 engine under the hood of a Ford Mustang or Chevy Camaro and incredible feel of all that horsepower.” She added, “Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive and force all of you to rely on electric vehicles after they shut down your great Michigan auto industry.”
Watch her comments below.
Greene: Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive pic.twitter.com/UVVhQKdBgx
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 1, 2022
Fox News asked Buttigieg about Greene’s comments about him wanting to “emasculate” the way people drive.
“I literally don’t even understand what that means,” Buttigieg responded. “My sense of manhood is not connected to whether my vehicle is fueled by gasoline or whether it’s fueled by electricity.”
“There are other members of congress that I pay more attention to.”
Pushed over whether he took offense to Greene’s language, the gay politician shrugged. “It’s a strange thing to say,” he replied. “To be honest, there are other members of congress that I pay more attention to when I’m thinking about opinions that really matter or ideas that are going to be critical to engage with.”
Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg responds to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) saying he is trying to “emasculate the way we drive”:
“I literally don’t even understand what that means. My sense of manhood is not connected to whether my vehicle is fueled by … electricity.” pic.twitter.com/rd8O0Hk6nF
— The Recount (@therecount) October 4, 2022
Many praised the cool way Buttigieg reacted.
“There are other members of Congress that I pay more attention to when I’m thinking about opinions that really matter.” What a debate team way of saying “She’s not worth my time.”
— Abortion is Healthcare (Matt Bell) (@mattbellstl) October 4, 2022
“You know, to be honest, there are other members of Congress that I pay more attention to when I’m thinking about opinions that really matter or ideas that are going to be critical to engage with.” Mic drop pic.twitter.com/DklaJ05MWO
— Dr.Aditi (@aditinfinite) October 5, 2022
If you come for Pete, better pack a lunch pic.twitter.com/PDWx8NAZfS
— ️ (@Meidas_Ivy) October 5, 2022
I think what is more important to remember, as Buttigieg references, is that Rep. Greene has literally no agency on this, or any, important policy matter.
— John Dodge (@dodgerman) October 4, 2022
Pete’s wonderful. He never takes the bait. Good for him!
— Maureen O’Dea Rivers (@MaureenRivers10) October 4, 2022
Please find this sensible man a pathway to a higher office.
— Rich Marino (@richmarino) October 4, 2022
12 Comments
Mister P
I’m sure the dumb ape doesn’t believe in evolution, but doesn’t she believe in progressing at all?
Creamsicle
She believes in making headlines with dumb statements because it’s all she can do to stay relevant. She has no committee assignments. She doesn’t shape policy. All she does is floor vote and fund raise, so committing herself to increasingly idiotic culture war BS just helps her fund raise for the RNC by staying in the public eye.
If people stopped giving her the time of day, it would do a lot to take the air out of her sails and out of her head.
dbmcvey
Just when you thought discourse couldn’t get dumber, here comes Marge.
Jack
This is why I know Pete will be President, he’s the most brutal slayer in politics today. He OBLITERATES these morons and the library is closed. *SNAP*
Chrisk
I’ll take the “emasculated” cars that don’t pollute the air any day. Effing dumb twat.
Aren’t gas prices their newest non stop banter about why we need get rid of Biden? Pick an effing lane.
Creamsicle
You don’t need to be logically consistent when all you’re doing is stoking idiotic culture wars. That’s all she can do to stay relevant, because she’s barely a legislator.
Coverage like this over the meaningless noise she makes helps her keep fund raising.
radiooutmike
She does not get it.
Her and all her rural brethren don’t understand that climate change will effect them.
inbama
She trashes cars merely by being in one.
Kangol2
The hypocritical Whore of
BabylonMilledgeville MTG said what?
Buttigieg, to his credit, knows how to deal with such idiocy!
BrokebackBob
MTG has 0X and 4Y chromosomes. Her husband has to file her horseshoes once a month and milk her c**k.
pride777
Tesla Model S has 780 horsepowers, Ford Mustang has 450…
Jeremiah
Emasculating cars is actually when rednecks and MAGA men refer to their cars and trucks in the female gender. “My new pickup, ain’t she a beauty!”