Vice President Kamala Harris announced yesterday that she has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate in November.

Walz emerged from a shortlist rumored to include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was also discussed by pundits as a long-shot possibility. Harris and Buttigieg headlined a fundraiser together in Provincetown two weeks ago. Their husbands, Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg were special guests at a fundraiser last Friday on Fire Island.

Buttigieg was quick to endorse Kamala Harris shortly after President Biden announced his intention to quit the race. Yesterday, he was quick to throw his support behind her VP pick.

“Tim Walz is an exceptionally effective governor – and also great to work with,” Buttigieg said. “I’m excited for what his Midwestern voice, military experience, and common-sense values will bring to our winning ticket, and for everything the Harris-Walz administration will deliver for Americans.”

Chasten Buttigieg, Pete’s husband, reshared the tweet. Many others praised Buttigieg for being “classy”.

Other gay Democrats react

Other gay Democrats have also welcomed the addition of Walz to the ticket. Colorado Governor Jared Polis said, “With a proven Governor on Kamala Harris’s ticket, the path to victory is now even brighter. My friend Tim Walz is a strong governor who has delivered results, fought to protect and expand our freedom, and has a shared vision to help build a better future.”

Angie Craig is a member of Congress from Minnesota. The queer lawmaker was among Democrats to publicly call on Biden to quit. She welcomed Walz, too, praising him as “not weird.”

Others to voice approval for Walz include President Joe Biden, who called it “a great choice.”

Actress Cynthia Nixon, known for her progressive political views, said she’s “Walzing on air.”

As did gay ally and former Wonder Woman actress, Lynda Carter.

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, called the choice a “checkmate.”

Donald Trump

Naturally, one person not praising Harris’s choice was former President Donald Trump. Since Harris entered the race, she has closed the gap in the polls that existed between Trump and Biden.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, suggested Walz is a radical leftist who “has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State.”

She went on, oddly, to attack Walz over “policies to allow convicted felons to vote” in Minnesota. She pointed to this as evidence Walz, “is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide.”

Donald Trump is now a convicted felon running for President.

Trump himself posted a message to Truth Social suggesting Joe Biden will try and take the nomination back at the Democratic convention.

