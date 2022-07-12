Pete Buttigieg reportedly turned down this offer from Leonardo DiCaprio

Pete Buttigieg reportedly turned down an offer from Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio to help him with his public speaking.
The claim comes from Liz Smith, the political strategist and former senior communications director for Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign.
She told TMZ the actor was one of many celebrities who supported Buttigieg, now the Transportation Secretary, in his bid to win the Democratic nomination in the run-up to the 2020 Presidential election.
She says that DiCaprio attended a private fundraising event for Buttigieg in October 2019. Also in attendance were Paris Hilton, Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
DiCaprio made an offer to give Buttigieg some coaching tips on public speaking ahead of a forthcoming, live TV debate.
Smith says that some of the celebs, such as Hilton, posed for selfies with Buttigieg. DiCaprio didn’t pose for a photo but made the offer of some coaching.
Buttigieg, Smith says, made polite conversation with everyone present, but was not overly familiar with exactly who everyone was due to not having an in-depth knowledge of pop culture. She says she was ecstatic when Buttigieg told her of DiCaprio’s offer, but when she pressed him as to whether he’d got DiCaprio’s number to follow it up, he said he had not.
She believes Buttigieg failed to grasp the magnitude of what DiCaprio was offering, which left her dismayed.
Smith says that Buttigieg, fortunately, handled the TV debate well anyway, and was seen, for a while, as a contender for the Presidential ticket. As we all know, Joe Biden was the candidate who eventually went forward and won the Presidency.
Smith has written a book, ‘Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story’, but told TMZ it doesn’t include this particular tale from the Buttigieg campaign.
16 Comments
abfab
Pete needs no coaching. He IS the coach! I love him, especially when he speaks Norwegian. A very smart, talented and inspiring man.
Harley
He IS the coach, but he is no Gym Jordan (snap).
Mario
Mayor Buttplug’s chances of becoming president is nil.
Harvard/Harris poll:
“if the election were held today for whom would you vote?”
Ron DeSantis: 58%
Pete Buttplug: 32%
still_onthemark
If the Harvard/Harris poll really asked voters about Pete “Buttplug” that probably screwed up the results since there’s no such person. Now, if they asked about Ron DeSatan…
cc423
Does your mom know your on her computer?
Doug
Why do people continue to respond to this troll? Just ignore him… he’s so desperate for attention, lol…
DBMC
Oh Mario, still upset people don’t like you? Still there projecting your inadequacy on everyone else?
Honey, have a cup of coco, get your favorite binky and have a nap.
When you wake up think about your life and if you’re really proud of what you’ve become.
ZzBomb
Pete does a pretty good job already owning and pawning the bobble heads over on Faux news.
Mario
Jim
Sorry Leo Pete does just find and doesn’t need your help.
Mister P
Desantis is like the resident troll with various screen names on this site. He has nothing to offer but bullying and negativity.
Mario
President Ron DeSantis, January 20, 2025.
MystiRivers
Just came here to say that Bette M still doesn’t gaf what you think.
bachy
Fascinating. I wonder what kinds of tips Leo DiCaprio would give someone WRT public speaking….?
Diplomat
Pete is one of the finest clearest speakers in the world. I think that old saying applies here…Don’t tamper with perfection.
DBMC
While DiCaprio is a very good movie actor, I’ve never known him to be a great public speaker.