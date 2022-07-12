Pete Buttigieg reportedly turned down this offer from Leonardo DiCaprio

Pete Buttigieg reportedly turned down an offer from Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio to help him with his public speaking.

The claim comes from Liz Smith, the political strategist and former senior communications director for Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign.

She told TMZ the actor was one of many celebrities who supported Buttigieg, now the Transportation Secretary, in his bid to win the Democratic nomination in the run-up to the 2020 Presidential election.

She says that DiCaprio attended a private fundraising event for Buttigieg in October 2019. Also in attendance were ​​Paris Hilton, Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

DiCaprio made an offer to give Buttigieg some coaching tips on public speaking ahead of a forthcoming, live TV debate.

Smith says that some of the celebs, such as Hilton, posed for selfies with Buttigieg. DiCaprio didn’t pose for a photo but made the offer of some coaching.

Buttigieg, Smith says, made polite conversation with everyone present, but was not overly familiar with exactly who everyone was due to not having an in-depth knowledge of pop culture. She says she was ecstatic when Buttigieg told her of DiCaprio’s offer, but when she pressed him as to whether he’d got DiCaprio’s number to follow it up, he said he had not.

She believes Buttigieg failed to grasp the magnitude of what DiCaprio was offering, which left her dismayed.

Smith says that Buttigieg, fortunately, handled the TV debate well anyway, and was seen, for a while, as a contender for the Presidential ticket. As we all know, Joe Biden was the candidate who eventually went forward and won the Presidency.

Smith has written a book, ‘Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story’, but told TMZ it doesn’t include this particular tale from the Buttigieg campaign.

