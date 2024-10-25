Pete Buttigieg and Nancy Mace (Photo: Shutterstock/US Gov)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offered a simple yet brutal response to a recent tweet from GOP Rep. Nancy Mace.

Mace, of South Carolina, took to social media to tout a massive investment in infrastructure in her state.

“We helped secure $195 million—the largest grant in South Carolina’s history from the U.S. Department of Transportation—to kick off the Long Point Road Interchange Project! #LowcountryFirst” Mace tweeted.

Sounds impressive, right?

What Mace failed to mention was that the money came from the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Bill, which Mace voted against back in 2021.

X users quickly added a community note to Mace’s post pointing this out.

Buttigieg couldn’t resist sharing Mace’s tweet, along with the community note. His simple caption was “Um”.

Buttigieg’s tweet received over 110k likes in less than 24 hours.

The official White House account also took Mace to task over her attempt to take credit. Its short summation of her audacity was: “Classic”

Many others were left similarly rolling their eyes.

Being a Republican politician is great because they get to vote against government spending but also get to take credit for government spending at their own convenience 🙃 pic.twitter.com/MDVt1vxLH0 — Politics Sloth 🧦🌐🇬🇷🇺🇸 (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) October 24, 2024

Mace is not the only Republican to vote against the infrastructure bill who then bragged about bringing money to their state for crucial works.

Earlier this year, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert attempted the same stunt. Buttigieg was again quick to question Boebert when she later touted bringing federal investment to the state.

Congresswoman, in what way do you believe that your support helped this project? We chose it because it's a good project, and funded it using President Biden's infrastructure package, which you voted against. https://t.co/qfiRbp4KTe — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) May 22, 2024

Nancy Mace joined Congress in 2021. She has made headlines for having a particularly high turnover of staff. Some former members of her team have painted a picture of a chaotic office, dominated by a hard-to-please, mercurial boss desperate to get on as many TV news shows as possible.

Mace has suggested such stories come from disgruntled ex-staffers out to “sabotage” her.

Mace was highly critical of Donald Trump following the January 6 rioting in the capitol. He in turn endorsed one of her primary opponents in 2022. However, the two have since grown closer and have both endorsed each other for November’s election. According to polls, Mace is almost certain to re-win her seat.

