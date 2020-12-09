Pete Buttigieg rumored to become the next ambassador to China

The Washington DC rumor mill has set off considerable buzz as incoming President Joe Biden eyes an unexpected role for campaign surrogate Pete Buttigieg: ambassador to China.
Political website Axios reports that Buttigieg had lobbied Biden for a role as Ambassador to the United Nations. Biden passed him over in favor of Linda Thomas-Greenfield, former ambassador to Liberia. Buttigieg’s name has also been mentioned in connection with Secretary of Transportation or Commerce roles. Biden has apparently added the China ambassadorial position to the mix.
Naming Buttigieg as ambassador to China would signal a bold vote of confidence in the former South Bend, Indiana mayor. Political insiders have already noted that the job usually goes to a very experienced diplomat…or to a politician with strong presidential ambitions. Former President George H. W. Bush served as ambassador to China before ascending to the White House. Furthermore, the China-US relationship is an extremely complex one, and one which has become strained under the Trump administration. Appointing Buttigieg would offer him a chance to build powerful foreign policy credentials, and make him one of the most important diplomats in the world. Buttigieg is also an openly gay man; appointing him as ambassador to China would send a clear message to the nation which has a mixed record on LGBTQ issues: the Biden administration supports queer rights, and China should do the same.
After a surprising Presidential run that saw him win the Iowa primary, Pete Buttigieg became one of the most outspoken and beloved surrogates of the Biden campaign. Biden once said of Buttigieg: “I don’t think I’ve ever done this before, but he reminds me of my son Beau. I know that may not mean much to most people, but, to me, it’s the highest compliment I can give any man or woman.”
10 Comments
Andrew
Is Ambassador to China a stepping stone to the presidency? I was hoping for something more prestigious.
Max
agreed!
trsxyz
Me too
Paul Nadolski
I personally would not make a good ambassador to China. Between their ongoing human rights abuses in Tibet and Turkestan, their attempts to “manage” Tibetan Buddhism, and their horrible system of government, I would find it hard to be diplomatic with any leader of China.
Oh, and did I mention that I believe they owe me (and everyone else in the world) at least $50,000 apiece in reparations for COVID-19?
nunya
Don’t expect the Biden administration to hold China’s feet to the fire for the Covid debacle it unleashed on the world.
Cam
@nunya
Oh yes, China’s HUGE conspiracy to unleash Covid on the world by first unleashing it in their own country.
I get that you Republican trolls are desperate to deflect from the fact that Trump is responsible for nearly 300,000 dead Americans, but Considering this has harmed China’s economy and killed a bunch of their own, you may want to try inventing a better conspiracy.
BGreen1963
You really should sue Trump and Alex Azar, they are the ones that made Trump-19 spread like wildfire. Trump is a mass murderer. He’s killed 200,000 more Americans than Al-Qaeda & ISIS put together and he’s owned by Putin, so I’d sue him too. Oh, and Pence and Moscow Mitch McCONnel.
Gadfeal
Pete is one of the most Renaissance men around: super bright and educated, courageous enough for active duty. I’m sure he can handle almost any posting.
The China posting is one of the most important as it is with the likely leading economy in this generation from a regime that has been more economically astute than most “capitalistic” societies. When China sneezes, every country should shudder as the world is so intertwined today.
I would have preferred an ambassador who is very familiar with the government, the culture and, ideally, the language of China. We had this with former Governor of Utah, and former Ambassador to China, John Huntsman. Mr. Huntsman made the “mistake” (only in America) of displaying his fluency in another language, Mandarin. Not even Ted Cruz, son of Hispanic immigrant, would consent to replying to Univision in Spanish – for fear that it would be seen as “un-American”.
The post to China is perhaps more important than to Canada, the UK, France or Germany, all wonderful allies but whose economies don’t hold much weight individually.
Furthermore, since WWII, Asia has been kept largely nuclear-free with the “promise” of the US to provide such an “umbrella”. The current American government seems unwilling to uphold that “deal” and withdraw troops and infrastructure, a change that will not only alter the current dynamics but lead to an arms race by Japan or other countries that clearly have the capacity to develop advanced weapons – but have refrained.
For this once, don’t put a crony or “reward” political friends by ambassadorships. Require, as most foreign governments do in Washington embassies, that ambassadors be familiar with the culture, language and attitudes of the host nation.
Cam
Huge step up from Mayor, and a good launching point for a House or Senate Seat or another run for the White House.
My guess is he does well and then gets appointed to the UN spot during Biden’s second term.
SoggyDuck
If I have a guess, Pete will be fluent in Mandarin before he assumes the post! Biden is right, he’s one of the brightest and the best and would serve as a great example of an LGBQT individual in a highly restricted society. But, whatever or wherever Pete is assigned he’ll do America proud.