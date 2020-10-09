Pete Buttigieg shuts down Trump on Fox News and it’s beautiful

Pete Buttigieg is emerging as our favorite Fox News presence of the 2020 election for his ability to calmly cut through Trump and Pence’s nonsense without ever stooping to their level of name calling and personal insult. Michelle must be so proud!
Shortly after landing an epic clap back against Vice President Mike Pence ahead of this week’s VP debate, Buttigieg was back on the “fair and balanced” cable network to discuss Trump’s decision to participate in the next debate if it’s not in person.
Responding to the president’s refusal to take part in a virtual debate, Buttigieg said: “Well, it’s too bad, I don’t know why the president’s afraid to participate in a debate.”
He then pointed out that millions of Americans are being forced to adapt to virtual versions of regularly in-person events — a new reality that Trump arguably had a hand in creating. At a time when “parents are having to deal with e-learning” and so much of the country is on Zoom, Buttigieg says the president’s refusal is tone deaf.
Related: Mayor Pete shuts down Fox News attacks on Kamala Harris by turning the tables on Mike Pence
“I think part of why the U.S. is falling behind, is badly behind the rest of the developed world on dealing with the pandemic is because every time there’s been a choice between doing something that’s more safe or less safe, this president seems to push for less safe,” Buttigieg said. “I think it’s also a reflection of the weakness of his campaign. You know, when you see campaigns getting the kind of bad news that he’s been getting through this month, a lot of times you’ll see these kind of increased arguments over rules, withdrawing from opportunities, a little bit of flailing there.”
“The only reason we’re here in the first place is because the President of the United States is still contagious as far as we know with a deadly, a deadly disease which reflects the overall problem,” he continued. “I don’t know why you’d want to be in another room with other people if you were contagious with a deadly disease and you care about other people.”
He ended by offering what seems a pretty valid explanation for Trump’s behavior: “Maybe the president doesn’t care about other people.”
Watch:
20 Comments
Cam
I love that Pete is going onto FOX, and talking in a way that doesn’t allow interruptions. Also he keeps pointing out the anti-American things Republicans are doing to FOX’s audience.
Excellent!
Daggerman
..can anyone rid me of this grotesque imbecile. I truly feel ashamed of being a human being even though I’m British.
DarkZephyr
What are you talking about? You’re British but love Trump so much that you insult Pete Buttigieg as an “imbecile”?
Young Timer
Daggerman, you’ve got the nerve to talk about Pete?
Go look at Boris Johnson’s hair and get back to me.
mikeTigg
If you’re truly a Brit then your’e a pathetic disgrace and deserve the twit (or maybe twat?) of the year award.
barryaksarben
Laughable that a brit thinks we give a rats ass what you think after you foolishly chose Brexit and elected Boris Johnson who is worse than Trump because he should be smart enough to know better. Pete is an amazing man unlike both these losers . He can speak intelligently, with decency, honesty and empathy and in 6 languages. He will be around for a long time made even longer by the amount of damage done by trump. HE was a wrecking ball over at FOX. just hilarious to see them taken down so completely. And it isnt an isolated incidence
itzallan
Hmm. Perhaps you should look up the word “imbecile” because you evidently don’t know what it means considering your use of the word when referring to someone who is intelligent, an excellent communicator, educated, and accomplished like Pete Buttigieg. I’d have to say that your comment is an excellent example of an imbecile.
Ginger Tom
How does being the sharpest and most intelligent politician in the US (and possibly the wider Western world) make you either grotesque or an imbecile? That comment only makes sense of any kind in the deepest, dark vaults of the Trumpworld Mind. Pete Buttigieg has what it takes to be what a US President ought to be.
Jay002
Yeeeaaahhh Pete …Now only if we could bring back Anthony Wiener because he stood up to Republicans and the country really needs that right now. I know it’s Anthony Wiener but the other side shows us all the time that they are ruthless and have no shame.
Joshooeerr
The difference is this: the Dems learned that Wiener was a creep and they got rid of him; the Republicans learned Trump was a creep (a much, much bigger creep) and made him their leader. Get it?
Invader7
Youo know the republiCONS are desperate and LOSING when they bring up people who have no relevance to THIS election cycle . And thegop’s staged events are not believed .And are turning off MILLONS of gop voters. Priceless…
Gourmet Guy
How I wish Pete Buttigieg were running for President! I guess I’ll have to wait four years, but I’m tempted to write him in on my ballot if I didn’t think that might help Trump.
Phillip
From the FOX townhall meetings with Buttigieg, this audience really came to like him once they got a chance to meet him and hear him speak honestly about today’s events and it was refreshing to them to listen to another point of view different from the lies they’ve been spoon fed over the years. He doesn’t attack, he’s beyond intelligent, he’s a brilliant man, but doesn’t become condescending with it. I think that’s what works with the audience. He looks them directly in the eyes and speaks to them individually when they ask him a question. They let down their shields and listened to the man from across the aisle instead of blocking what he had to say.
Now he can come on FOX and dispense opinions and they listen to him.
mikeTigg
Beautifully articulated!
I truly hope we get to see this lovely man have another run at the presidency or should Biden win be given a major portfolio such as Attorney General or Secretary of State.
barryaksarben
Because he is articulate, kind and CALM. above all calm. I think even if they dont realize it even trump followers are tired of the noise from him and FOX
Prax07
It sounds like Daggerman was referring to Trump. Love Pete, he’s all class. Something no republican has.
bachy
“Flail” is Pete’s perfect descriptor. Trump is “flailing” as his disastrous term as president comes to a close. More terms describing what we’re seeing: tantrum, sink, flush, toilet, collapse, exposed, failed, incoherent, lying, desperate, humiliated, sick, feverish, delusional, contagious, vanquished.
pscheck2
Oh, yeah! An unbiased press that is monolithic in its bias towards Trump! And this guy couldn’t get elected ‘Dog Catcher’ in S.B. when the voters found out he was a dophous and the Afro./Amer. caught on he was not in their corner! He reminds me of a smug, entitled ‘white’ boy posing as a ‘bro’ to gain their ‘acknowledgement!’
Ginger Tom
Why do people claim “bias” against Trump when the case against his continuing in office is so comprehensive and irrefutable by all common sense standards of the requirements of the office? It’s like saying the jury was “biased” against Jeffrey Dahmer when they convicted him. No, actually, they weren’t! The press is not “biased” against Trump. No one is “biased” against Trump. It’s almost like saying the Allies were “biased” against Hitler in WW2.
marctopgun
PSCHECK2, wow you are so under-read and mis-informed, can tell you are a “trumper”. That’s ok, sit back and watch as more people die under his watch and command. He will be out soon. FYI he is the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Sounds like you are a smug, old white militia man.