Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg provided one example of the dangers of misinformation as people in several states struggle to rebuild their lives after recent hurricanes.

Former President Donald Trump has consistently attacked the government over its response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. He has singled out FEMA emergency payments of $750 as woefully inadequate.

At a rally last Saturday, Trump said, “They’re offering them $750, to people whose homes have been washed away. And yet we send tens of billions of dollars to foreign countries that most people have never heard of. They’re offering them $750. They’ve been destroyed, these people have been destroyed,” Trump said.

“Think of it: We give foreign countries hundreds of billions of dollars and we’re handing North Carolina $750.”

Trump’s words suggest that $750 is the only money on offer to those who have been impacted. In fact, it’s just a first, initial emergency amount to help people pay bills such as hotels or buy food. Other financial assistance can also be applied for.

Buttigieg appeared on CNN last night and singled out this “straight-out false information.”

“Imagine if somebody sitting at home believes Donald Trump… that all you’re going to get is $750. If they believe that, they might not apply for other funding that they absolutely deserve and should be getting.”

Many agreed, suggesting it was just another example of Trump endeavoring to make matters worse for his own political gain.

Misinformation over hurricane relief

Besides suggesting $750 was all the government was coughing up, Trump has falsely claimed that $1 billion was stolen from FEMA and has gone missing. This is not true.

Trump has also claimed, “Harris spent ‘all her FEMA money’ on housing illegal migrants.”

Again, this is false. Congress set aside $650 million toward a program for rehousing migrants. It was handed to FEMA to administer the program. However, it is entirely distinct from FEMA’s own disaster relief funds.

FEMA has been prompted to set up a “Rumor response” page to dispel misinformation.

Biden tells Trump: “Get a life”

President Joe Biden is among those to attack the “reckless, irresponsible and relentless disinformation and outright lies that continue to flow”.

At a White House press conference yesterday, Biden said, “That 750 dollars that they’re talking about, Mr Trump and all those other people know it’s a lie to suggest that’s all they’re going to get.

“It’s just bizarre. They got to stop this. They’re being so damn un-American with the way they’re talking about this stuff.”

A reporter asked Biden if he planned to speak personally to Trump about his statements. Biden replied “Are you kidding me?,” but then looked directly into the camera to address Trump.

“Mr President Trump, former president Trump, get a life, man. Help these people.”

