Pete Buttigieg tops Joe Biden in new 2024 poll for President

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (Photo: Twitter)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has edged ahead of Joe Biden in a new poll of Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire. They were asked about who they wanted to see run for President in 2024.

The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Survey Center Granite Poll said Buttigieg polled 23 percent as a ‘First Choice’ to run for President. Biden scored 18 percent, tying with Elizabeth Warren. They were followed by Bernie Sanders (15 percent). Kamala Harris scored 2 percent, behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Amy Klobuchar.

A similar poll taken last June put Buttigieg on 18 percent and Biden on 17 percent.

That same poll from last summer found that 54 percent of Democrats wanted Biden to run again in 2024. However, in this latest poll, 66 percent said they did not want Biden to run again.

A quarter (26 percent) said Biden should “definitely not” run again.

A similar number (27 percent) said they thought Biden should “definitely” or “probably” run again.

Despite facing recent challenges in his role as Transportation Secretary, Buttigieg also enjoys a high approval rating. He scored 69 percent, placing him just behind Elizabeth Warren (71 percent). Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezi came third with an approval rating of 66 percent—well ahead of Joe Biden at 49 percent.

The poll quizzed 349 Democratic primary voters in mid-January, with a margin of error of 5.3 percent.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg rose to national prominence with his run to become the Democratic Presidential nominee in 2020. He was the first out, gay man to campaign for the Democratic ticket.

Asked last September if he had plans to run again, he refused to say either way.

“You run for an office because you notice something about the office, and something about yourself, and something about the moment that adds up,” Buttigieg said at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Beverly Hills.

“And that process has been one I have used to decide to run for office several times, and it’s a process I’ve used to decide to not run for office several times. So who knows what the future is going to call me.”

The White House has previously said that Joe Biden intends to run again in 2024. Some commentators believe Biden’s age (he will be 82 in 2024) might turn some voters off him.