Pete Buttigieg tops Joe Biden in new 2024 poll for President

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has edged ahead of Joe Biden in a new poll of Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire. They were asked about who they wanted to see run for President in 2024.
The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Survey Center Granite Poll said Buttigieg polled 23 percent as a ‘First Choice’ to run for President. Biden scored 18 percent, tying with Elizabeth Warren. They were followed by Bernie Sanders (15 percent). Kamala Harris scored 2 percent, behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Amy Klobuchar.
A similar poll taken last June put Buttigieg on 18 percent and Biden on 17 percent.
That same poll from last summer found that 54 percent of Democrats wanted Biden to run again in 2024. However, in this latest poll, 66 percent said they did not want Biden to run again.
A quarter (26 percent) said Biden should “definitely not” run again.
A similar number (27 percent) said they thought Biden should “definitely” or “probably” run again.
Despite facing recent challenges in his role as Transportation Secretary, Buttigieg also enjoys a high approval rating. He scored 69 percent, placing him just behind Elizabeth Warren (71 percent). Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezi came third with an approval rating of 66 percent—well ahead of Joe Biden at 49 percent.
The poll quizzed 349 Democratic primary voters in mid-January, with a margin of error of 5.3 percent.
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg rose to national prominence with his run to become the Democratic Presidential nominee in 2020. He was the first out, gay man to campaign for the Democratic ticket.
Asked last September if he had plans to run again, he refused to say either way.
“You run for an office because you notice something about the office, and something about yourself, and something about the moment that adds up,” Buttigieg said at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Beverly Hills.
“And that process has been one I have used to decide to run for office several times, and it’s a process I’ve used to decide to not run for office several times. So who knows what the future is going to call me.”
The White House has previously said that Joe Biden intends to run again in 2024. Some commentators believe Biden’s age (he will be 82 in 2024) might turn some voters off him.
LumpyPillows
Biden is doing a great job, but he’s too old to run again. Age will stop him from winning, even if he is the best candidate. I love to see Pete as president. He’s brilliant. Can he win though? We need to win because we saw what happens when we lose.
Cam
I love the stealth screenames the right wing troll account uses and thinks that if it tries to sound complimentary it won’t be noticed.
yeah…uh, Biden’s great, but he can’t run again…
Sweetie, you were less obvious when you just came in here screaming and defending Trump with every post.
still_onthemark
@Cam: Why would “the right wing troll account” say he’d “love to see Pete as president. He’s brilliant”?
All those Democratic primary voters in the poll who want Pete to run, they must be right-wing trolls too?
bachy
Cam: would you please stop with these paranoid “right wing troll account” accusations? If you truly believe it you probably need to take a break from social media and seek psychiatric help. And if you’re just doing it as some kind of puerile strategy to win arguments, it’s tired.
still_onthemark
@bachy: It’s not only tired, it’s SAD and WEAK!
RIGay
I LOVE Joe Biden, and he has made EXCEPTIONAL progress repairing the damage caused by the floating, orange turd, but every time I hear him speak, he sounds older… and older… and older… and older.
I really wish he would not run again, but don’t think Pete is the person who can win in today’s toxic political environment. Frankly, though, I just don’t know who that person could be.
henare
So this is interesting. This data was collected after the the Southwest Airlines meltdown and I wonder how much better Pete would have done if this had not happened. (I’m unsure that he and the DoT have much blame in this, but Americans don’t ever seem to understand how the world works).
I find the AOC faction more interesting. I don’t think she could be a successful POTUS (or VPOTUS) just yet. It’s a good thing she’s young.
I love the idea of a president that is on the younger side of being eligible for social security. I wonder if that will happen again …