Nick Castellanos is shirtless, drenched in beer and blaring “Dancing on my Own” from the clubhouse speakers.

It must be time for playoff baseball!

The Philadelphia Phillies, AKA the gayest team in MLB, clinched their first division title Monday since 2011. It was a raucous scene at Citizens Bank Park when pitcher Carlos Estévez recorded the game’s final out, appropriately a fly ball that landed in Castellanos’ glove.

It didn’t take the Phillies’ heart and soul very long to the give people, or at least the gays, what they wanted to see: his hot bod!

shirtless Nick Castellanos being interviewed by @TarynNBCS pic.twitter.com/s7Z8cR1YLT — Absolutely Hammered (@ah_pod) September 24, 2024

Castellanos, known affectionally as “Big Nick Energy,” often doesn’t wear any kind of shirt or top under his jersey. His chest-baring style is infectious, and one that the All-Star encourages his teammates to adopt.

“The message, according to Castellanos, was to ‘loosen up and chill out,’” the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Alex Coffey wrote last year.

His teammates took his advice, and started wearing his signature overalls to the field… occasionally with nothing under them. Castellanos brought back the overalls Monday, albeit with a twist. Or more accurately, multiple twist-offs.

On Monday, Castellanos fit “seven or eight” beers in his Phillies-themed dungarees… according to him!

As celebratory EDM roared in the background, Castellanos was asked if he thought 10 years ago he would ever be asked so much about music.

He replied with endearing nonchalance.

“Ten years ago, I didn’t think I would be in the big leagues. So a little bit of a big jump for me,” he said.

We love a humble king!

Overalls? Overall beers? Stubby is at it again 😂 pic.twitter.com/lht4vItgyJ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 24, 2024

While Castellanos’ Mediterranean looks are appreciated around these parts, the Phillies outfielder really catches our eyes with his–how do we put it?–IDGAF vibes.

In addition to overalls and shirtless beer baths, Castellanos is a huge fan of “Dancing on my Own,” a generation-defining gay anthem. Though the Fightin’ Phils play Callum Scott’s version, we all know that Robyn is the mastermind behind the iconic bop.

The lyrics are about the hardships, and eventual beauty, of taking your own path–whether on the dance floor or in life. It’s a message that resonates with LGBTQ+ folx, and one reason why the song remains a club anthem today.

The Phillies started dancing on their own in Fall 2022, when they reached the World Series. Though the abandoned the tune at the start of the 2023 campaign–players said Robyn’s words reminded them of their World Series loss–the banger came back… like it always does.

Following a season-turning win in early June, hitting coach Kevin Long sent out his order: “Play the f****** song!”

From then on, the Phillies jammed out through their playoff run, and into the start of this season. In fact, they made their playlist even more queer-friendly with the inclusion of Chappell Roan.

Though we didn’t hear any of Chappell’s hits during the Phillies’ champagne-soaked party Monday, it’s safe to say they were Naked in Philadelphia.

Or at least… almost naked. Some players were shirtless.

Surprise!

Dancing On My Own RETURNS! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/QE1EaalQba — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 24, 2024

Castellanos, of course, was at the center of the action. With their first division title in 13 years, the Phillies are poised for maybe their greatest postseason run with this party-going group.

And we’ll be dancing right along with them!

Edmundo Sosa, Nick Castellanos and Ranger Suarez singing Dancing On My Own. pic.twitter.com/TPAzD2kvkh — Destiny Lugardo (@destiny_lugardo) September 24, 2024

