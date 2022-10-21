A Phillies locker room ritual has gay fans screaming

The Philadelphia Phillies face off against the San Diego Padres today in game three of a best-of-seven series to determine the National League champions and secure a spot in the 2022 World Series.

Currently tied at one win each, the stakes for these teams couldn’t be higher. But depending on who you ask, there’s another Phillies drama brewing that’s even more significant. It even has a catchy slogan: “Justice for Robyn.”

The Phillies have adopted the song “Dancing on My Own” in the locker room and bullpen ever since catcher Garrett Stubs added it to a poppy, Dua Lipa-heavy team playlist. The track has since become a full-fledged playoff anthem, and now it’s even being blasted twice a day in Rittenhouse Square Park as a public rallying cry for the Phils.

“Dancing on My Own” was the lead single from Swedish pop icon Robyn’s 2010 album Body Talk, and tells a story of unrequited love that’s still somehow impossible not to dance to. Despite it being about heterosexual heart break, the song will forever hold its own in the annals of gay anthems, and don’t try to tell us otherwise.

“Gay culture has always had to embody outsidership. I think we’re all just scared to be lonely. We all want to be loved and we all want to be seen,” Robyn told Out in 2011. “When you’re different on a very basic level, that feeling is going to be with you more often than someone who doesn’t have to face what being an outsider is really like. I think it’s a song about being on the outside — very physically — and if it feels like a gay anthem then I take that as a super compliment.”

So what’s the big problem? Well, rather than playing Robyn’s flawless track, the Phillies have opted for Tiësto’s 2016 remix of a Calum Scott cover, leading to some confusion about the song’s origins. (Also, it’s just not as good.) We repeat, “Justice for Robyn.”

Local journalist Billy Penn shared a screenshot of an email that attributed the song to Scott:

INBOX: "Dancing on My Own" will play on loudspeakers in Rittenhouse Square at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. daily #RingTheBell #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/7XuT5aglny — Billy Penn (@billy_penn) October 19, 2022

Is it the most pressing issue of the moment? Of course not! But since it’s common knowledge (or it should be) not to get between queer folks and their favorite divas, it’s led to some pretty great responses.

Here are some of the best:

Me, 2 blocks away, closing my window if it’s not Robyn’s version https://t.co/jsbnrxPntX pic.twitter.com/C5kOWHGfYs — Austin (@shokboi94) October 19, 2022

This is Robyn erasure dammit — Matt Amis (@ReluctantViking) October 19, 2022

This version is such bullshit. In fact it’s such bullshit I refuse to give it any attention. As far as I’m concerned, there is only one version. Robyn pic.twitter.com/L94bEN6dBY — mig_dig (@Mig_Dig) October 19, 2022

Please. Stop with Calum. It’s a @robynkonichiwa song and her version bangs and is much better. Calum is soft on purpose, the boys need to go harder. At least give her credit. I cringe when you say Calum’s song…..ugh — Eddie Miller (@PhillyEddie) October 20, 2022

Listen, they need to get on board with the original Robyn version. It’s a banger. — Steph Steph Steph (@SMT_7788) October 19, 2022

What the fuck remix bullshit is that? Play the Robyn original you cowards — BenVC (@BenVC) October 19, 2022

IT’s a ROBYN SONG PLAY THE ROBYN VERSION — David (@notdavidcelli) October 20, 2022

UMMM should be ROBYN’S version please. — Leanne (@leleinphilly) October 19, 2022

That’s a good version but @robynkonichiwa deserves a lot more exposure and credit for having the best and original — James (@lordhamlet73) October 19, 2022

Should be the Robyn version — quality (@salm0njar) October 19, 2022

We’ll leave you with the only version of “Dancing on My Own” that matters (you can find that other version here if you really must), and we hope the Phillies are listening: