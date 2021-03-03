PHOTO: Aaron Carter’s ultra revealing thirst trap does not seem to be trapping thirst

Not since champagne and caviar have two things paired so magically as a half-naked mirror selfie and an inspirational quote. Aaron Carter knows this. He gets it.
The 33-year-old “bisexual” “rapper” turned amateur adult film star took to Instagram this week to show off his…well…we’re not exactly sure what he’s trying to show off here.
And like a true social media sommelier, he paired his shot with: “My success isn’t a result of arrogance, it’s a result of belief,” quoting the Irish fighter Conor McGregor.
You can see the full photo here, unless it’s already been deleted by Instagram’s censors.
Fans were a bit perplexed by the post, offering commentary such as:
- “Aaron’s party come get it I guess”
- “There’s still time to delete this”
- “Ma’am this is a Wendy’s”
The post isn’t much of a departure for Carter, who has recently launched accounts on OnlyFans and CamSoda, a popular adult live-streaming site.
The former child star made his return to music in 2018 with this sixth studio album, LØVË.
Ahead of its release, he came out as bisexual in a now-deleted Twitter post, writing:
“There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life,” Carter originally wrote. “I grew up in the entertainment industry at a very young age, and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive.”
He later backtracked, stating on the Hollywood Life podcast that his coming out was “a little misconstrued” and clarifying that, “it was more so just a story that happened when I was, like, 17 with somebody.”
“I can find men and women attractive, but when it comes down to it, I think it was a little misconstrued. I see myself being with a woman and having kids.”
Carter was engaged to social media personality Melanie Martin, but the two broke up last year.
4 Comments
WSnyder
He falls under the: ‘Say sh*t without thinking or regard to consequence. Spin, deflect, deny. Rinse and Repeat so long as generates PR’. What you say or write is not important, what you meant does not matter. Just make noise to seem relevant.
Even if only to yourself.
ingyaom
I think it’s called a mangina.
Vince
What a mess.
Donston
Aaron clearly has some severe mental health and drug problems and has had those issues for a while. I almost feel it’s pointless to give such an irrelevant, delusional train wreck attention just to make fun of them. It feels cruel.
As far as the “coming out” fiasco, a lot of that is on the media and people on social media who are obsessed with people’s sex lives and sexualities and identities and make a big deal out of “coming out” and every little thing a public person says. Did he mainly pseudo “come out” for attention and some press? Probably. But he never really embraced a “bi” identity. Folks just threw that at him. Furthermore, at least he admitted to some same-sex attractions and having some same-sex crushes and affections. This site has recently promoted and praised Tyler Posey when all he did was sorta admit to sucking dick. Tyler has used vague “queerness”, bare minimum and baity “gay” behaviors, and sex appeal to promote himself and his scammy OnlyFans account. Yet, the media mostly has no smoke for him. This is also a site that constantly hypes up “straight” guys who indulge homo behaviors or admit to being not entirely inherently hetero. The media really needs to be consistent with what and who they criticize, praise and promote.
(I’m gonna keep hopping on the soapbox. “Sexuality” is made up of a bunch of different things and is very individual. Everyone’s “sexuality” is unique to them. Experimentation, fluidity and contradictions are real experiences for some. The gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, commitment spectrum is wide and varied. While trauma, mental health, ego, general psyche, resentments, sociology, religion, opportunity and money will always play big roles in what many people do and how they present themselves. And everyone has their own journey and motivations).
But yes, Aaron is a whole mess.