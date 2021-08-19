PHOTO: David Duchovny revives iconic red Speedo and Twitter says “yes please”

Jackie O’s pillbox hat. Bjork’s swan dress. Madonna‘s cone bra. And now: David Duchovny’s red Speedo. Someone call the Smithsonian.

For his latest role, the Californication star will step into the role of…David Duchovny. Or at least a fictionalized version of himself.

The 61-year-old actor will appear in the upcoming Netflix series The Chair Duchovny, so naturally series writer and executive producer Amanda Peet (who we love!) asked Duchovny if he’d be willing to take a trip down memory lane and slip into the red Speedo he wore 27 years ago in a season 2 episode of The X Files.

He said yes, with some trepidation.

“I feel lame doing it,” Duchovny told EW. “Plus I think nobody remembers this s— from so long ago. But Sandra (Oh) is fantastic and funny, and Amanda is brilliant and funny and a good person, and she’s written this great, smart show that’s she’s running. I’m so proud to be with her on it. If she says, ‘David, jump,’ I say, ‘How high do you want me to jump in a red Speedo?’”

Twitter was pleased:

Filling out the cast of The Chair Duchovny are Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Nana Mensah, Bob Balaban, David Morse, Everyly, Carganilla and Ron Crawford.

The series premieres on Netflix on August 20.