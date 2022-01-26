Photo of Euphoria’s Dominic Fike kissing Gossip Girl’s Evan Mock has fans cheering (and jeering)

Musician and Euphoria star Dominic Fike recently posted a photo of himself kissing Gossip Girl star Evan Mock on social media.

Fike posted the photo on his Instagram story, which was shared more widely via screenshots:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Crave (@popcrave)

While many applauded the intimate show of affection, several commenters raised concerns of queer-baiting.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” commented one person, while another wrote, “queerbaiting at its finest.”

Fike, who plays queer character Elliot on season two of HBO’s Euphoria, hasn’t publicly discussed how he identifies. He’s been linked to actress Diana Silvers in the past, and more recently, rumored to be dating his Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer. He also made out with Lil Nas X in Brockhampton’s “Count On Me” music video.

Evan also plays a queer character on Gossip Girl, but says he’s straight in real life.

He discussed reaffirming that identity while filming make-out scenes with a male co-star last year.

“Me and my girlfriend in the show are super into this dude, Max, and we have a threesome,” he told Mr. Porter.

“It’s pretty lit. I’m not actually gay in real life but the character is… I guess… bisexual. I had to make out with [co-star] Thomas [Doherty] and I feel like I’m playing the character, but, for my personal life, I’m also seeing if I like it or not.

“I didn’t, but you’re also asking yourself questions like, ‘why is [kissing a man] so much weirder?’ I think it has to do with social norms and all that.”