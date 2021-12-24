A photo of Neil Patrick Harris in grey sweatpants is drawing attention

UPDATE: In light of Harris’ new ‘Dad’ range of sweaters and sweatpants, what better time to revisit the (possible) inspiration?
Everyone knows it’s currently grey sweatpants season, and a photo of Neil Patrick Harris in a designer pair has met with approval on Instagram.
Harris actually took to the platform to lament missing out on an annual tradition for his family. In recent years, the actor has narrated Disney World’s Candlelight Processional. As part of the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays in Florida, the narrator tells the story of Christmas backed by an orchestra and choir.
Instead, Harris was in East Hampton wrapping gifts for the holidays. He was dressed a little more casually than usual in a Mickey Mouse top and Gucci-designed pair of pants.
In the accompanying caption he said, “Holiday stay-at-home, gift wrapping wardrobe. @gucci downstairs, @disney upstairs. Happy to be safe and sound at the Funhouse Farm, but must admit I’m missing the @waltdisneyworld #candlelightprocessional right about now. It’s been a huge tradition in our lives, I hope it’s still awesome this year, and can’t wait to be back in 2022.”
A couple of those to comment praised his narration work. Many others were just interested in what he was wearing or zooming in for a closer look.
“It’s weird seeing him not suited up 😂” said one.
“You’re doing this grey sweatpants thing on purpose,” said another.
“The greatest gift seems to already be wrapped,” was one of the cheekier comments, along with the downright lewd, “I’d Neil for that,” from someone else.
At the time of writing, the image has had almost a quarter of a million likes.
cuteguy
He was in the closet during his How I Met Your… tv days and now he’s exploiting being lgbtq by posting sexual innuendo pics. He is no lgbtq hero. George Takei yes, nph NO. Hard pass. This queen is only looking for attention.
galileo
Oh you foolish Mary, run along and check when he came out publicly, and the broadcast dates for How I Met Your Mother, there’s a love. And whilst you’re researching, see if that is the same George Takei that played Sulu in Star Trek for 40 years whilst in the closet and only came out when he was in his late sixties would you. You’re such a treasure, hopefully buried.
LilMesican
Actually, the show started in 2005 and he came out in 2006. He has been very open about his relationship with David Burtka, 17 years now. He promotes the arts, is raising twins, and has a very public social media presence.
George and Neil can coexist as LGBTQ Heroes.
Jon in Canada
You literally (proper use of the word) have no idea as to what you’re talking about. As LilMesican points out, he came out in 2006, one year after starting HIMYM. So, as many a Drag Queen friend of mine would say: BITCH PLEASE!
MISTERJETT
WRONG!!!!!!!!
nebskram
sorry to have to tell you this but its you who’s the “queen looking for attention”
PhillyProud
Gurl, no. We all come out in our own time. He’s done a lot for our community as has George. He’s definitely one of the most talented actors in the business, gay or not. He can have all the attention he wants.
RPerez
He was out before HIMYM and as misogynistic and perverted as his character was, I liked that he was an out gay playing a straight hyper cis character. I didn’t like the series, his character or any of the actors including him, but it says a lot that he played straight while an out gay. Catch up
On your facts and make sure your timeline is correct next time.
Ken A.
I happen to live in East Hampton.
Heywood Jablowme
We’re all impressed! Got any gossip?
CBHaynes
Like Lance Bass, Guss and now Collin — just exploit LGBTQ —
Mack
Just another troll
Hank31
There’s no such thing as LGBTQ.
Cam
@Hank31
That’s what Republicans want to claim. They can’t be bigots if Queer people don’t exist right?
Brian
I’m not seeing how this photo is “exploitative.” We can’t even see the outline, shape, or size of his thing. There’s only enough of a bump to tell that something is underneath. That’s not overtly sexy.
To me, the post is more about how he’s sad not going on the same vacation that he does every winter. It’s more about the shirt than the pants. Y’all are inventing a reason to be mad.
PhillyProud
There was another one on his Instagram a while back of him in a bathing suit. Lawd, I got dizzy. I kept thinking; Doogie Howser. But he does like his thirst traps. I’ll give him that.
AZ71
Yea I dont understand the big deal here. Its a guy wearing sweats. We all have something down there that protrudes just like this. Dont think its exploitative or graphic in the least.
Jack
NPH is above reproach and hardly known as a thirst trap. I’m impressed, tho’. Ain’t gonna lie. Saw my peep. I’m busy trying to figure out if those are upscale sneakers or….. Move along.
Openminded
The only thing NPH is guilty of in this pic is how he sometimes looks like he’s sucking his cheeks in while keeping his mouth closed. IDK if he’s doing a little pucker of the lips or what, but I have noticed it in several pics of him and have simply assumed it’s just how he holds himself for pics at time and don’t see a thing wrong with it other than it’s not his normal happy smiling self. How anyone can call this exploiting being gay is beyond me.
KRobert57
NPH…meh…he has just a regular basket and most likely a 6.0″ – 6.5″ tumescent member. No big deal at all.
Jack Meoff
Well nobody could ever accuse him of being well endowed……..or hot.
cuteguy
Lmfao you hit the nail on the proverbial head
Paulie P
or hot!!!!!!! i don’t know you but i love you! have never been able to tolerate him. as for the sweats… nothing to see here, move on.
CatholicXXX
No.
Gross.
johnjohnchicago
To see what’s wrong with this article, just imagine this article being written about a female actor instead of a male actor. It would be uncomfortable to take a post about a woman missing her family and write an article about her breasts or what’s visible in her crotch. The #metoo movement helped us to think differently about how we sexualize people and treat their bodies. Years from now we will look back on posts like this and cringe.
stanhope
And all of this time we thought david was the bottom….now we know they both are.
stanhope
Call me when Keanu is wearing sweatpants
inbama
He, a star-studded cast and the New York Philharmonic did a terrific performance of the late great Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” which you can stream. Class it up, guys!
DarkZephyr
Based on the comments under this article, there are some boys here who are the proud bitchy owners of some seriously blasted out grand canyons, if you know what I mean. As in, they could quite easily sit down on a beach ball and not even notice it.
MrMichaelJ
Not that this matters but in America it’s “gray”.
Easiest way to remember is..
E for England, A for America.
humble charlie
what if i want to put on heirs?
humble charlie
i never cared much for him as a singer. his voice to me sounds like cardboard. he’s an ok actor, but not enough charisma. this is just according to my tastes. by all standards he has had and still has a wonderful career.
humble charlie
in the photo he looks like a tired middle-aged man. a schlump.
Neoprene
That turned heads? Hmmmm.
Cam
Funny how the same screenames who come in to attack Tom Delay, Pete Buttigeig also come in to attack Neil Patrick Harris.
Almost as if the right wing trolls HATE people who are out of the closet.
That said, the whole idea behind this article is weird. He is a fairly thin guy, of COURSE his crotch is going to show when he wears sweats unless he doesn’t have a penis.