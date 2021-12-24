A photo of Neil Patrick Harris in grey sweatpants is drawing attention

UPDATE: In light of Harris’ new ‘Dad’ range of sweaters and sweatpants, what better time to revisit the (possible) inspiration?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)



Everyone knows it’s currently grey sweatpants season, and a photo of Neil Patrick Harris in a designer pair has met with approval on Instagram.

Harris actually took to the platform to lament missing out on an annual tradition for his family. In recent years, the actor has narrated Disney World’s Candlelight Processional. As part of the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays in Florida, the narrator tells the story of Christmas backed by an orchestra and choir.

Related: Ricky Martin excites fans with bathtub photo

Instead, Harris was in East Hampton wrapping gifts for the holidays. He was dressed a little more casually than usual in a Mickey Mouse top and Gucci-designed pair of pants.

In the accompanying caption he said, “Holiday stay-at-home, gift wrapping wardrobe. @gucci downstairs, @disney upstairs. Happy to be safe and sound at the Funhouse Farm, but must admit I’m missing the @waltdisneyworld #candlelightprocessional right about now. It’s been a huge tradition in our lives, I hope it’s still awesome this year, and can’t wait to be back in 2022.”

A couple of those to comment praised his narration work. Many others were just interested in what he was wearing or zooming in for a closer look.

“It’s weird seeing him not suited up 😂” said one.

“You’re doing this grey sweatpants thing on purpose,” said another.

“The greatest gift seems to already be wrapped,” was one of the cheekier comments, along with the downright lewd, “I’d Neil for that,” from someone else.

At the time of writing, the image has had almost a quarter of a million likes.

Related: Neil Patrick Harris and Tuc Watkins to play gay couple who split up in new Netflix series