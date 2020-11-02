PHOTO: Sports stars Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird’s engagement post melts hearts

Fellow pro athletes Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe have made it official — they’re getting married!

Their announcement needed no words. The couple posted a photo Friday night to Bird’s Instagram showing Rapinoe kneeling and placing a ring on Bird’s finger.

The two champions met at the 2016 Olympics and began dating soon after. Bird, a basketball player, is now a guard for the Seattle Storm, and Rapinoe leads the U.S. women’s national team.

The Seattle Storm’s Twitter page confirmed the news, posting:

“Ring Season Congrats to THE power couple on their engagement!!!”

Congrats to the happy couple!