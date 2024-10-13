PHOTOS: 13 times Colman Domingo proved he’s the obvious choice to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala

Colman Domingo is not only one of the most talented actors in Hollywood, he’s one, if not THEE, most stylish.

The out 54-year-old has been rocking fierce red carpets fits for quite some time, but over the last year Domingo has taken his sartorial talents to majestic heights which have repeatedly put him on the top of best dressed lists.

And now his dapper excellence is being showered with even more of the respect it deserves.

Special mention to Domingo’s superstar stylists Wayman + Micah.

On Wednesday, Vogue announced the theme of the 2025 Met Gala would be “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” an homage to the “indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th-century through present day.”

A dandy is described as a man who gives excessive attention to his clothing and personal appearance. He’s always on point.

Fittingly, Domingo was revealed to be one of the co-chairs of the Met Gala. Seriously, it was a no-brainer!

Come the first Monday in May, the Oscar-nominated star will be strutting impeccably up those illustrious Met steps alongside his fellow co-chairs: Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, Louis Vuitton creative director/ musician Pharrell Williams, and Vogue editrix Anna Wintour. NBA great Lebron James will also serve as an honorary chair.

Adding to the evening’s historic nature, this will be the Costume Institute’s first exhibit to focus solely on fashion designers of color and the first since 2003 to highlight menswear.

With the Met Gala still seven months away (May 5, 2025), celebrate Domingo’s reign as our queer fashion king by revisiting some of his chicest red carpet slays of the last year…