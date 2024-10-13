king of fashion

PHOTOS: 13 times Colman Domingo proved he’s the obvious choice to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala

By Johnny Lopez October 13, 2024 at 8:00am
Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo is not only one of the most talented actors in Hollywood, he’s one, if not THEE, most stylish.

The out 54-year-old has been rocking fierce red carpets fits for quite some time, but over the last year Domingo has taken his sartorial talents to majestic heights which have repeatedly put him on the top of best dressed lists.

And now his dapper excellence is being showered with even more of the respect it deserves.

Special mention to Domingo’s superstar stylists Wayman + Micah.

On Wednesday, Vogue announced the theme of the 2025 Met Gala would be “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” an homage to the “indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th-century through present day.”

A dandy is described as a man who gives excessive attention to his clothing and personal appearance. He’s always on point.

Fittingly, Domingo was revealed to be one of the co-chairs of the Met Gala. Seriously, it was a no-brainer!

Come the first Monday in May, the Oscar-nominated star will be strutting impeccably up those illustrious Met steps alongside his fellow co-chairs: Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, Louis Vuitton creative director/ musician Pharrell Williams, and Vogue editrix Anna Wintour. NBA great Lebron James will also serve as an honorary chair.

Adding to the evening’s historic nature, this will be the Costume Institute’s first exhibit to focus solely on fashion designers of color and the first since 2003 to highlight menswear.

With the Met Gala still seven months away (May 5, 2025), celebrate Domingo’s reign as our queer fashion king by revisiting some of his chicest red carpet slays of the last year

Critics Choice Awards – Jan. 14, 2024

Colman Domingo

Category is: luxury in Valentino Haute Couture.

BAFTA Film Awards – Feb. 18, 2024

Colman Domingo

He’s a boss in BOSS.

BAFTA Afterparty – Feb. 18, 2024

Colman Domingo

Taking the plunge.

Independent Spirit Awards – Feb. 25, 2024

Colman Domingo

It’s Versayce!

Pre-Oscar Dinner -March 9, 2024

Colman Domingo

Green with envy in Maison Valentino.

Academy Awards – March 10, 2024

Colman Domingo

For your consideration: custom Louis Vuitton.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party – March 10, 2024

Colman Domingo

Balmain for the win.

TIME 100 Gala – April 25, 2024

Colman Domingo

A vision in Casablanca white.

Met Gala – May 6, 2024

Colman Domingo

Serving Willy Chavarria for your nerves.

Louis Vuitton Paris Runway Show – June 18, 2024

Colman Domingo

This is a Vuitton serve!

BET Awards – June 30, 2024

Colman Domingo

A shirtless suit compliments of Ferrari and jewels by De Beers.

Ralph Lauren Show at NY Fashion Week – Sept. 5, 2024

Colman Domingo

Dandy with a capital D.

Business of Fashion at Paris Fashion Week – Sept. 28, 2024

Colman Domingo

Red gloves, all love in Maison Valentino.

