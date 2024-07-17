PHOTOS: 19 times gay supermodel Jon Kortajarena made us melt in & out of clothes

Jon Kortajarena has been sashaying down runways for twenty years.

Since launching his modeling career in 2004, the gorgeous Spaniard has walked in shows for all the major design houses, appeared in countless fashion magazines, and starred in advertising campaigns for couture brands (Versace, Giorgio Armani) to mall favorites (H&M, Zara).

Outside the fashion world, the 39-year-old has also exercised his acting chops with roles in films such as Tom Ford’s directorial debut A Single Man, the Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, and the Gal Gadot thriller Heart of Stone.

Kortajarena has also appeared in two Madonna videos (“Girl Gone Wild”, “Bitch I’m Madonna”), judged the premiere episode of Drag Race España, and previously dated Hollywood hunk Luke Evans for two years.

But despite his successes and God-given talents, Kortajarena swears he doesn’t get approached by many people.

“I don’t get hit on a lot,” he once told W magazine. “I do see people looking at me but normally it’s me who takes the first step. I’m the one who walks over to see what’s going on.”

Until any of us get the nerve to approach Jon Kortajarena, let’s respectfully gaze at his natural beauty whether in a sickening fit or wearing hardly anything at all …